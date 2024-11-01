Ather Energy registers highest-ever monthly sales in October

Ather Energy recorded its highest-ever monthly sales in October as its retail volumes crossed the 20,000 mark. The electric scooter maker’s sales in October witnessed a major jump month-on-month when compared to 12,828 units sold in September 2024. The manufacturer also saw its market share increase from 7.9 per cent in July to 14.3 per cent in September this year.

Rizta Brings Volumes For Ather

The major push in sales comes on the back of the new Rizta electric scooter, which accounted for 60-70 per cent of Ather’s dispatches last month. The Ather Rizta is the brand’s first family scooter and competes against mainstream offerings like the TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak and Ola S1 range. The model has been increasingly popular in markets like Gujarat, Maharashtra, Delhi and Rajasthan.

It’s not just Ather but other EV players have also registered strong demand in October. The sector collectively saw a growth of around 70 per cent year-on-year last month. Ola Electric continues to dominate the space despite its recent challenges with sales crossing the 50,000 mark. TVS Motor Company is second with nearly 30,000 units sold in October, growing by 45 per cent year-on-year. Lastly, the Bajaj Chetak lost the second place to TVS after climbing to the No. 2 spot in September but the drop is marginal with a little over 28,000 units sold last month.

Ather is betting big on the demand for its e-scooters and has filed for a ₹4,500 crore initial public offering (IPO) to fuel further growth. The company has 231 experience centres and 2,500 fast charging stations across the country. It also has two manufacturing facilities in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, with a third plant announced to come up in the Chatrapati Sambhaji Nagar district in Maharashtra.

Apart from domestic sales, Ather Energy has been expanding its presence internationally and recently commenced dispatches to Sri Lanka.

