Apple CarPlay fan? All key new features added to it with iOS 18 update

With the release of iOS 18 in September 2024, Apple CarPlay has undergone significant updates, introducing a range of new features and enhancements aiming to elevate the user experience. With the increasing level of connected car technology penetration in modern passenger vehicles, a wide range of cars come equipped with Android Auto or Apple CarPlay connectivity options. The iOS has further enhanced the user experience of Apple CarPlay, which is a common and very popular feature used by iPhone users who love to connect their vehicles' computers with their smartphones.
The latest updates incorporated into the Apple CarPlay with the iOS 18 include visual design changes, functionality upgrades, better accessibility and safety features. Here is a quick look at the top new features added to the Apple CarPlay with the iOS 18.
Apple has expanded the colour filters to CarPlay, which can help users with colour blindness to differentiate colours on the Apple CarPlay's user interface. This eventually enhances the user experience by adding more convenience. The colour filters include Grayscale, Red/Green, Green/Red, and Blue/Yellow filter combinations.
Voice control is another new accessibility feature that has been added to the Apple CarPlay with the iOS 18. This accessibility feature allows the user to control Apple CarPlay entirely with the Siri voice commands through a connected iPhone. This allows the user to use voice commands and reduce less physical interaction with the Apple CarPlay to access various functions and features.
Sound recognition has been expanded to Apple CarPlay to provide various different notifications for driving-related sound alerts. These include car horns and sirens. This functionality has been added to the Apple CarPlay aiming to specially benefit the drivers or passengers who are either deaf or have partial hearing capabilities.
In the settings app of the iPhone, the user can now choose to have silent mode on the pPhone automatically turn on or off when the device is connected to Apple CarPlay. This comes as a convenience enhancement update allowing the user to mirror his or her iPhone’s silent mode settings or set Apple CarPlay to always be silent, preventing notifications and alerts from interrupting his or her focus on the road while driving.
iOS 18 has added contact photos next to the names of message senders in the Messages app. This has made it easier for the user to identify conversations at a glance. For Apple CarPlay user, this means he or she can quickly identify who has sent him or her a message and whether it needs to be replied to immediately or later.
The Apple CarPlay has received full-screen mode with the iOS 18 update. This makes the user interface further enhanced, maximising the display area and improving visibility and usability as well. This is specially convenient for having a seamless and efficienct navigation experience.
Apple CarPlay now gets split-screen functionality, which allows the user to simultaneously set the display for navigation and audio player on the screen. This offers the user a convenient way to access multiple sets of information at the same time while driving. There is flexibility to switch between full screen and split screen views.
