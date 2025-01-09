Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto News Aim To Become No. 1 Country In Auto Segment: Nitin Gadkari

Aim to become no. 1 country in auto segment: Nitin Gadkari

By: PTI
Updated on: 09 Jan 2025, 20:56 PM
Follow us on:
  • The automobile industry is giving maximum revenue as a part of GST to the state government and Bharat Sarkar," MoRTH minister Nitin Gadkari revealed.
The minister stated that the presence of reputed global automobile brands in India is a mark of the country's potential. (PTI)

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday highlighted the growth of the country's auto sector in the past few years, during which it became the third biggest player in the segment, and said the aim is to become number one.

"...our number was seventh in the world but we are third in the automobile sector... we surpassed Japan and now our number is third," Union Road Transport and Highways Minister said while addressing a function at National Automotive Test Tracks (NATRAX) here.

"The size of the USA automobile sector at the top (of the table) was 78 lakh crore industry size, while that of China was 47 lakh crore," Gadkari said.

"When I took charge of the minister. The size of the industry was 7.5 lakh crore and today its size is 22 lakh crore. And this is the industry, which has created 4.5 crore jobs till now -- the highest in the country.

"This is the automobile industry, which is giving maximum revenue as a part of GST to the state government and Bharat Sarkar," he added.

The industry has maximum exports, Gadkari said, adding that "our dream is to make the Indian automobile industry number one in the world".

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 09 Jan 2025, 20:56 PM IST
TAGS: Nitin Gadkari MoRTH auto sector Indian auto industry
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS