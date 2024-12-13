Trying to decide on a 125 cc bike under 1 lakh? Here are some options which make the most sense

If you're searching for a 125cc motorbike under a budget of ₹1 lakh (ex-showroom) you might find yourself in a scarcity of options as there aren't too many options which look stylish. However, we've compiled a list of bikes to match your needs and simplify your search. Listed below are some options under ₹1 lakh with a 125cc engine.

1 Hero Xtreme 125R The Hero Xtreme 125R features a distinctive design which is creating keeping a younger audience in mind. It starts at ₹95,000 for the IBS variant and goes up to ₹99,500 (both ex-showroom) for the ABS one. This motorcycle features a 125 cc engine with fuel injection churning out 11.4 bhp and 10.5 Nm of torque. It features a single-channel ABS on the top-spec version and hazard lamps are standard on both models.

2 Bajaj Pulsar N125 The Pulsar N125 is priced starting from ₹92,704 going up to ₹96,704 (both ex-showroom). The N125 is not shy of the latest features, it gets stylish LED head and tail lamps along with a 125cc engine producing 11.8 bhp of power at 8,500 rpm and 11 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm. It also gets Bluetooth connectivity in the higher variant and a mono-shock suspension at the rear which enhances the sportiness of the motorbike.

3 Honda SP 125 The Honda SP 125 is a more practical and affordable option under one lakh when compared to other bikes of this list. It comes with a fully digital instrument cluster and an LED headlamp and its 123.94 cc motor makes 10.72 bhp of peak power with 10.9 Nm of maximum torque. The SP 125 sits above the Shine 125 in Honda's lineup and comes as a slightly more premium model than its sibling. The Honda SP125 disc brake variant is priced at ₹91,468 while the standard drum variant costs ₹87,468 (both ex-showroom).

4 TVS Raider 125 The TVS Raider comes with an array of options with 6 different variants. The entry-level Drum variant is priced at ₹85,000 and the top-spec SX variant costs ₹1,04,471 (both ex-showroom). Its 125 cc engine produces 11.2 bhp of power and 11.75 Nm of torque with iGO assist tech.

5 Bajaj Pulsar NS125 Although this bike doesn't technically fit the list of under ₹1 lakh, it also doesn't exceed the budget quite enough for this option to be completely omitted from it. The NS125 might look dated, but it features a muscular and sportier aesthetic than its sibling the N125 which shares the same performance and engine as this bike. Those who love how the NS 200 looks but cannot make the stretch can surely opt for this one being offered within a much lower price bracket. It has identical features to the N125 like LED lighting and Bluetooth connectivity. The pricing of the NS125 starts at 1.01 lakh (ex-showroom). With the ongoing discount season, you might even just find a few discounts to make your way around the extra cost.

