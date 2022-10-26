Activists glue themselves to Ferrari cars at Paris Motor Show. Here's why

The Paris Motor Show is one of the biggest global automotive exhibitions in the calendar year but this year's edition was recently marred by one particular incident which saw a number of activists gluing themselves to a number of Ferrari models put on on the stage for display.

In a bid to put the spotlight on their belief that automakers are turning to electric vehicles to cover up their polluting line of work, the activists from a group called Extinction Rebellion opted to stage a rather sticky protest. The activists further alleged that the global car industry is promoting individual transport options while the need, according to them, is to promote mass transit options. They even demanded a complete ban on advertisements for individual cars and improvements in public transport choices.

Local reports highlight that one of the activists even poured what may have been oil on one of the Ferrari cars put up for display. It is not clear why Ferrari models were specifically targeted although the allegation often is that sports cars are the biggest culprits in terms of green house emissions within the larger automotive space.

Protests by environmental groups that specifically target the automotive industry for polluting the environment have been becoming rather frequent. And even though electric vehicles or EVs are being highlighted as zero-emission transport options, many point to the rampant emissions in the manufacturing process as well as mining of a number of rare minerals during the battery-making stage.

