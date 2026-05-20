Xiaomi YU7 GT becomes fastest production SUV at Nurburgring with 7:34 minute lap time

Chinese automaker Xiaomi has made history with its YU7 GT as the electric SUV has established a new lap record for production SUVs at the Nürburgring, completing the 20.832 km circuit in 7 minutes and 34.93 seconds. The performance electric SUV shattered the record by 1.76 seconds ahead of the previous record holder, the Audi RSQ8 Performance, as the internal combustion-engine powered Audi RSQ8 completed the lap in 7 minutes 36.69 seconds in June 2024.

The Xiaomi YU7 GT set a new Nürburgring production SUV record of 7 minutes 34.93 seconds, defeating the Audi RS Q8 Performance ahead of its official Chinese market debut.

Xiaomi YU7 GT: Record-setting Run

The record-setting run was executed by Xiaomi’s chief test driver, Ren Zhoucan, during his inaugural outing at the Nürburgring circuit. Ahead of the electric SUV's official domestic debut, Xiaomi released the vehicle's onboard telemetry and camera footage on May 19, 2026.

Additionally, the manufacturer confirmed that the YU7 GT used for the timed lap was equipped with an optional Track Package. This achievement follows the brand's prior success with the SU7 Ultra sedan, which became the fastest production electric vehicle at the track on April 1, 2025, with a lap time of 7 minutes and 4.95 seconds.

Xiaomi YU7 GT: Battery Pack and Power

According to official filings with China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the upcoming Xiaomi YU7 GT is powered by a 101.7 kWh battery pack, sending power to a dual electric motor setup delivering a peak power output of approximately 990 hp, sending power to all four wheels. Notably, the Xiaomi YU7 GT provides a certified range of 705 km under the China Light-Duty Vehicle Test Cycle. In addition to that, the YU7 GT boasts a top speed of 300 kmph while utilising an 800V electrical architecture, which supports rapid direct-current charging, enabling 10 per cent to 80 per cent charge in approximately 12 minutes.

Also Read : MINI Cooper S GP edition: 5 things you should know



Xiaomi YU7 GT: Dimensions





Furthermore, the Xiaomi YU7 GT measures 5,015 mm in length, 2,007 mm in width, and 1,597 mm in height, carrying a curb weight of 2,460 kg. The official commercial unveiling of the model is scheduled for May 21, 2026, in China.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: