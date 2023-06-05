HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles World Environment Day: Top Electric Cars With Longest Range In India

World Environment Day: Top electric cars with longest range in India

With the growing popularity of electric vehicles and development of charging infrastructure, many environmentally conscious people are looking to buy battery-powered vehicles these days. However, range anxiety remains one of the biggest concerns that hold them back from trying their hands at theese greener options. Carmakers have been trying to resolve this issue by offering cars with more range and faster charging time.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Written By: Deepika Agrawal
| Updated on: 05 Jun 2023, 15:53 PM
These five electric cars offer per charge range between 400 and 800 kilometres in ideal conditions.
These five electric cars offer per charge range between 400 and 800 kilometres in ideal conditions.

Some of the electric cars available in the Indian market with a decent range and faster charging time have been listed below -

Tata Nexon EV Max (437 kms)

While the Nexon EV Max is identical to the Nexon EV from the outside, it comes with a power pack on the inside. Its larger battery provides it with over 400 kms of per charge range that is ARAI certified. It can be juiced up in six to seven hours using the 7.2 kW AC Fast Charger. The Nexon EV Max also supports faster charging time of under one hour when a 50 kW DC fast charger is used.

MG ZS EV (461 kms)

MG Motor India updated the ZS EV in March last year with an improved per charge range of 461 kms in ideal conditions. It gets a 50.3 kWh battery pack which has IP69 waterproof rating. The motor inside the ZS EV is capable of producing 176 Ps and helps the car jump from stationery to 100 kmph in 8.5 seconds.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 (631 kms)

This premium electric car was officially launched at the Auto Expo 2023. It is based on Hyundai Motor Group’s Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) that also underpins the Kia EV6. Its large 72.6 kWh battery pack helps it deliver an ARAI Certified range of 631 kms under ideal conditions. Hyundai claims the EV can be charged from 10-80 per cent in just 18 minutes using a 350 kW DC charger.

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV (857 kms)

This luxury SUV comes with a huge 107.8 kWh battery pack that delivers a claimed range of 857 kms on a single charge. It takes about 30 minutes to juice up the electric SUV from 10 to 80% using a DC fast charger with a supply voltage of 400 V and minimum current of 500 A. Its electric motor delivers power output of 523 hp while the EV gets a top speed of 210 kmph.

Audi e-tron GT (388-500 kms)

This fully electric car from the Audi e-tron series gets a standard 93 kWh battery pack that helps it deliver a range of up to 500 kms on a single charge. It delivers power output of 530 hp and can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 4.1 seconds.

First Published Date: 05 Jun 2023, 15:51 PM IST
TAGS: ZS EV Nexon EV Max Nexon EV EV6 MG ZS EV Tata Nexon EV Max Mercedes EQS Ioniq 5
