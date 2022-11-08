HT Auto
Will EQB be the most affordable EV from Mercedes in India? All you need to know

Mercedes EQB will also be the first seven-seater electric car in the luxury EV segment in India. It will join the ranks of EQC and EQS in the German carmaker's EV lineup for India.
By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 08 Nov 2022, 17:01 PM
Mercedes-Benz will launch the EQB electric SUV as its third and possibly most affordable EV yet in India.
Mercedes-Benz has announced that it will drive in its third EV this year to India on December 2. With the launch of the EQB, which will be India's first luxury EV with seven seats on offer, Mercedes will expand its EV portfolio to four in the country. The German auto giant has already launched the EQB in the global markets. Hence, most of the details about the upcoming electric SUV is already known. Here is a quick look at all the details about the EQB before it hits the Indian shores.

EQB will join the EV lineup from the German carmaker in India along with three other existing models which include the EQC, the EQS and its AMG version. The last two models were launched earlier this year, while the EQC was launched back in 2020.

As far as looks are concerned, the EQB comes with Mercedes' signature EQ range styling. These include a blanked out front grille and a LED head light bar at the rear. The cabin of the EQB is largely similar to the ICE-powered GLB, which will also make its debut along with EV in December.

In global markets, Mercedes offers the EQB in two broad variants - the EQB 300 and EQB 350. The EQB 300 draws power from a dual-motor 228 hp powertrain while the higher variant gets a 292 hp dual-motor setup. The EQB is offered with the four-wheel-drive system from the Germans. It claims to sprint from zero to100 kmph in around six seconds.

Mercedes claims that the EQB can return a range of more than 400 kms on a single charge according to WLTP. It comes equipped with a 66kWh lithium-ion battery pack placed under the rear seats. This battery pack can be charged through AC system up to 11 kW and at up to 100kW on a DC fast charging setup. Mercedes claims it can recharge up to 80 per cent in just 32 minutes using the fast charging option.

The price of the EQB is likely to be less than the EQC, the most affordable EV launched by Mercedes in India yet. The price of the EQC is 99.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Expect the EQB to be more affordable than the EQC when it is launched. The EQB will take on the likes of Audi Q4 e-tron among rivals.

First Published Date: 08 Nov 2022, 17:01 PM IST
TAGS: EQB Mercedes-Benz Electric vehicle Electric car
