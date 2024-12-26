e Vitara, Maruti's first-ever EV, tackles snow like a pro. Check out viral video

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is all set to become the first electric car to be launched by the largest carmaker in India next month. Ahead of the launch, the electric SUV has been put through some rigorous tests to verify its ability. In the latest video shared by Suzuki, the e Vitara is seen tackling heavy snow during a recent test run that took place in Japan. The e Vitara, which will rival the likes of the Tata Curvv EV besides the other upcoming electric SUVs like the Hyundai Creta EV , will make its India debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 to be held from January 17 in Delhi.

The video shows a prototype of the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara being tested in extreme cold and snowy conditions at a proving course in Hokkaido, Japan. The EV test mule is being tested to identify any malfunction occurs on icy roads. The e Vitara can be seen tackling deep snow sections as well as slippery parts of the track with relative ease.

The electric SUV is expected to get a specific drive mode for snow when it launches. Suzuki had earlier said that the e Vitara will also offer an electric 4WD system called ‘ALLGRIP-e’ which will make the EV capable to tackle off-road sections too. This could help the Maruti electric car stand out from other models in the mass-market EV segment. The Grand Vitara SUV, which is seen as the ICE version of the EV, also offers all-wheel drive technology and traction modes like Snow.

The e Vitara is also likely to offer a feature called the Trail Mode. Suzuki had earlier said the EV will get the feature which will allow the electric SUV to apply brakes to spinning wheels and distribute torque to the opposite wheels. This will help the EV to move out of tough and slippery terrain. It remains to be seen if the India-spec Maruti e Vitara will come with all these features.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Specifications

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara measures 4,275 mm in length, is 1,800 mm wide and stands 1,635 mm tall. It has a wheelbase of 2,700 mm. The e Vitara stands on 18-inch or 19-inch alloy wheels, again depending on the version selected. It will also offer a turning radius of 5.2 meters and a ground clearance of 180 mm.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Battery and range

The e Vitara electric SUV will be equipped with two sizes of battery packs. The 49 kWh battery pack will be available with a 2WD drivetrain only. The bigger 61 kWh battery pack will be available in both 2WD and 4WD drive variants. Expect the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara to offer a range between 500 and 600 kms on a single charge.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Power and performance

The e Vitara is going to be offered with a single electric motor. The 2WD version with the smaller battery pack will offer up to 142 bhp of power and 189 Nm of peak torque. In the 61 kWh variants, the 2WD version will offer 171 bhp of power and 189 Nm of peak torque while the top-spec 4WD variant will generate 245 bhp of power and 300 Nm of peak torque.

