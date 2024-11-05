Maruti Suzuki e Vitara unveiled at Milan: Key highlights of the brand's first EV
The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara has been officially unveiled in Milan, Italy as the carmaker’s first attempt at making an electric car and manufacturing is set to begin in Spring 2025. This is the production model of the eVX concept car that was globally showcased at the Auto Expo 2023 and it is going to be manufactured at the Suzuki facility in Gujarat.
Suzuki, and Maruti Suzuki in India, has drawn all the eyes on itself as it endeavours into the EV space for the very first time. While the carmaker is quite late to the game and is going to be pitted against well-established competitors such as Tata Motors, officials have stated that the initial phases will not centre around moving huge volumes. With this, let us take a look at all that the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara has to offer:
The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is built on a newly developed platform called the HEARTECT-e, and this has been made specifically for battery electric cars. This platform features a lightweight structure that has high-voltage protection alongside a short overhang that allows for a spacious interior. Suzuki adds that battery capacity has been maximised by eliminating underfloor members from the platform’s main floor.
The e Vitara is set to bring off-road capabilities with an electric 4WD system that can set Maruti Suzuki apart from competitors. This is called the ALLGRIP-e system and it features two independent eAxles at the front and rear, offering precise control and responsiveness. The 4WD system further features something called a Trail Mode that allows the e Vitara to move out of rough terrain. With this, the car applies brakes to spinning tyres and distributes torque in the opposite direction.
The e Vitara is going to be globally offered with two battery pack options – 49 kWh and 61 kWh. The manufacturer has not confirmed whether Indian customers will get access to both options, and while details about the range are unknown, the car is expected to make 400 km on a single charge. The 49 kWh battery promises to deliver 142 bhp and 189 Nm of torque and it is limited to the 2WD variant. The 61 kWh battery allows for 172 bhp and 189 Nm of torque in the 2WD model. The 4WD with the same makes 300 Nm of torque. Suzuki has added that the powertrain is made up of a highly efficient eAxle that integrates the motor and inverter along with the lithium iron-phosphate batteries.
The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara measures 4,275 mm in length, 1,800 mm in width, and has a height of 1,635 mm. It has a 2,700 mm long wheelbase and rides on 18-inch or 19-inch alloy wheels depending on the variant chosen. It features a ground clearance of 180 mm and a turning radius of 5.2 metres.
Company officials had previously confirmed that the e Vitara will enter production sometime in Spring 2025. The new electric SUV is set to hit the Indian market first and it will be manufactured at the Suzuki plant in Gujarat. This facility will be made exclusive to the e Vitara and all subsequent electric models from the carmaker.
