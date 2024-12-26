HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Latest Car And Bike News Live Updates Today December 26, 2024: Chinese Electric Vehicle Maker Byd's Construction Site Under Scanner In This Country. Here's Why
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today December 26, 2024: Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD's construction site under scanner in this country. Here's why

By: HT Auto
| Updated on: 26 Dec 2024, 07:30 AM
Latest news on December 26, 2024: The BYD construction site workers have been found labouring for long hours, in excess of those allowed by Brazilian law, sometimes for seven days a week, while being kept in what authorities described as degrading conditions, among other labour violations.
Latest news on December 26, 2024: The BYD construction site workers have been found labouring for long hours, in excess of those allowed by Brazilian law, sometimes for seven days a week, while being kept in what authorities described as degrading conditions, among other labour violations.

26 Dec 2024, 07:30 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD's construction site under scanner in this country. Here's why

  • The BYD construction site workers have been found labouring for long hours, in excess of those allowed by Brazilian law, sometimes for seven days a week, while being kept in what authorities described as degrading conditions, among other labour violations.
Read the full story here

26 Dec 2024, 07:20 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: Toyota global production continues to be down for 10th month despite rising sales

  • Toyota manufactured 869,230 vehicles globally in November 2024, down 6.2% from the same month last year, a larger fall than October's 0.8% dip.
Read the full story here

26 Dec 2024, 07:07 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: Auto recap, Dec 25: Ola Electric MoveOS 5 rolled out, MG announces zero down payment on Hector and Astor

  • Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Read the full story here

First Published Date: 26 Dec 2024, 07:07 AM IST

