Want to buy the new MG Windsor EV? Key facts and features that you should know

JSW MG Motor India has recently launched the MG Windsor EV in the country, and it will be available at an introductory price of ₹9.99 lakh. With the Windsor EV, JSW MG Motor India is gunning for an increased market share in the EV segment. At present, Tata Motors is the most dominant player within the segment with multiple offerings across different categories. To this end, MG is planning to increase its foothold with premium models which it will sell through its new ‘MG Select’ retail outlets.

The Windsor is essentially a rebadged Wuling Cloud EV that is sold in some global markets, and it is categorised as a CUV. This electric crossover is the third all-electric entry from JSW MG Motor India, and it is positioned between the Comet EV and the ZS EV. If you are looking to get your hands on a MG Windsor EV during this festive season, here are five key facts and features that you should be aware of: