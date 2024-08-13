HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles New Mg Windsor Ev To Launch In India On …

New MG Windsor EV to launch in India on …

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 13 Aug 2024, 14:47 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • MG Windsor EV will sit between the Comet EV and ZS EV in the lineup. It will compete against the Tata Nexon EV, Tata Curvv EV and Mahindra XUV400.
MG Windsor EV
Windsor EV from JSW MG Motor India is all set for its India launch in India on 11th September.
MG Windsor EV
Windsor EV from JSW MG Motor India is all set for its India launch in India on 11th September.

JSW MG Motor India is all set to bring its third electric vehicle to the Indian market on September 11. It will be called Windsor EV and will sit between Comet EV and ZS EV. The brand is calling it India’s first intelligent CUV and it is expected that the MG Windsor EV will be competing against the Tata Nexon EV, Mahindra XUV400 and Tata Curvv EV.

MG Windsor EV: Confirmed features

A few of the features that have been confirmed for the upcoming Windsor EV are LED lighting elements along with Daytime Running lamps and lightbars in the front as well as at the rear. The door handles will sit flush with the bodywork to improve aerodynamics.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mg Windsor Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
MG Windsor EV
BatteryCapacity Icon50.6 kWh Range Icon460 km
₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Maruti Suzuki Invicto (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Invicto
Engine Icon1987 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 25.21 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Byd E6 (HT Auto photo)
BYD e6
BatteryCapacity Icon71.7 kWh Range Icon415 km
₹ 29.15 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mg Euniq 7 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
MG Euniq 7
BatteryCapacity Icon58?84 kWh Range Icon605 km
₹ 30 - 35 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mg 4 Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
MG 4 EV
BatteryCapacity Icon64kWh Range Icon350 km
₹ 30 - 32 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Hyundai Creta (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

The cabin would come with a two-spoke steering wheel which will be a multi-functional unit, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, black upholstery and a 135-degree recline function. Other features on offer will be a touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and a digital instrument cluster as well.

The MG Windsor EV goes by the name of Cloud EV in international markets and HT Auto recently presented a thorough walkaround of the model from the Indonesian Auto Show held last month. The electric car has a crossover exterior style and boasts of two charging inlets on either side, sleek headlight units, cameras all around and stands on 18-inch alloy wheels.

Watch: Exclusive first look at the India-bound JSW MG Motor Cloud EV

MG Windsor EV: Battery pack

The MG Windsor EV is expected to come with a 50.6 kWh LFP battery pack promising a range of around 460 km on a single charge. The model will come with fast charging that allows the EV to be charged from 30-100 per cent in 30 minutes. The Windsor EV is expected to draw power from a single electric motor churning out around 134 bhp and 200 Nm.

First Published Date: 13 Aug 2024, 13:28 PM IST
TAGS: MG Motor India Windsor EV electric vehicles EV electric cars JSW MG

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.