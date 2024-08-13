New MG Windsor EV to launch in India on …
- MG Windsor EV will sit between the Comet EV and ZS EV in the lineup. It will compete against the Tata Nexon EV, Tata Curvv EV and Mahindra XUV400.
JSW MG Motor India is all set to bring its third electric vehicle to the Indian market on September 11. It will be called Windsor EV and will sit between Comet EV and ZS EV. The brand is calling it India’s first intelligent CUV and it is expected that the MG Windsor EV will be competing against the Tata Nexon EV, Mahindra XUV400 and Tata Curvv EV.
MG Windsor EV: Confirmed features
A few of the features that have been confirmed for the upcoming Windsor EV are LED lighting elements along with Daytime Running lamps and lightbars in the front as well as at the rear. The door handles will sit flush with the bodywork to improve aerodynamics.
The cabin would come with a two-spoke steering wheel which will be a multi-functional unit, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, black upholstery and a 135-degree recline function. Other features on offer will be a touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and a digital instrument cluster as well.
The MG Windsor EV goes by the name of Cloud EV in international markets and HT Auto recently presented a thorough walkaround of the model from the Indonesian Auto Show held last month. The electric car has a crossover exterior style and boasts of two charging inlets on either side, sleek headlight units, cameras all around and stands on 18-inch alloy wheels.
Watch: Exclusive first look at the India-bound JSW MG Motor Cloud EV
MG Windsor EV: Battery pack
The MG Windsor EV is expected to come with a 50.6 kWh LFP battery pack promising a range of around 460 km on a single charge. The model will come with fast charging that allows the EV to be charged from 30-100 per cent in 30 minutes. The Windsor EV is expected to draw power from a single electric motor churning out around 134 bhp and 200 Nm.