The Windsor EV is the first model under MG Motor's new Battery as Service programme. Buyers can rent the battery at ₹3.5 per km in exchange for a lower acquisition price.
The MG Windsor EV is powered by a single electric motor that makes 134 bhp and 200 Nm of torque. With the 38 kWh battery pack, the car claims to offer 331 km of single-charge range.
The Windsor is fitted with a nine-speaker sound system and gets ambient interior lighting for the cabin.
The MG Windsor EV brings a tech-loaded cabin with an 8.8-inch cluster and a massive 15.6-inch infotainment display. The car offers Level-2 ADAS suite of safety features.
The 'Grandview' display in the MG Windsor EV is powered by i-SMART with 80+ connected features and 100+ AI-based voice commands.
The MG Windsor features an expansive cargo space of 604 litres. With its 2,700 mm long wheelbase, the Windsor does not compromise practicality over comfort.
JSW MG Motor has fitted the Windsor EV with 18-inch diamond cut alloys and flush-fitting door handles all around.
Passengers in the Windsor EV can experience the expansive panoramic sunroof called the "Infinity View". Creature comforts are enhanced with an air purification system.
The MG Windsor EV gets LED units for its tail lamps, and these are connected seamlessly with an LED light strip that stretches across.