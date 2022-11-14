Volvo planning electric sedans and wagons after SUVs

Swedish luxury car brand Volvo has confirmed that it will work on electric sedans and wagons after rolling out a couple of electric SUVs in the market. There is no specific timeframe for the launch of the electric sedans and wagons from the automaker, but there will be certain conditions for sure, indicated Volvo CEO Jim Rowan. He also hinted that this strategy would be implemented over the coming years as and when the demands from certain markets arise.

After introducing the Volvo XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge, the EX90 is the latest from the band to come in the form of an all-electric SUV. The Volvo EX90 has been recently unveiled, and it is slated to debut in 2023. Volvo is still tight-lipped about its next EV project. However, Rowan gave some shiny in an interview with Autocar by saying that sedans and wagons will play a key part in Volvo's electric product lineup in the near future. He also said that the automaker is trying to capture various customer requirements. "Our strategy is that we will be tight. We’ll look after the demographic that we think makes sense. We’ve teased what’s coming next, and we’d already signalled we’d do a smaller SUV. Then different formats, saloons and estates or whatever: we’ll get to that when we get to that," he said.

Speaking about its product strategy, Rowan said that platforms and technology sharing between electric vehicles will play a crucial role to lower the costs of electric vehicles in the coming years. He said that price parity between the ICE vehicles and BEVs is important. "No industry can rely on subsidies for a long period of time. You’ve got to make sure that you can be comparative," Rowan said.

Volvo EX90 flagship electric SUV is built on the new SPA2 architecture. The automaker is also working on a smaller EV platform that is dubbed Sustainable experience Architecture (SEA). This modular platform is jointly being developed by Volvo and Geely for smaller electric vehicles.

