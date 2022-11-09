HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Volvo Starts Delivery Of Xc40 Recharge, India's Most Affordable Luxury Ev

Volvo starts delivery of XC40 Recharge, India's most affordable luxury EV

Volvo Cars India had launched its first electric car XC40 Recharge in the country in July this year at 55.90 lakh (ex-showroom).
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Nov 2022, 14:01 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Volvo XC40 Recharge SUV deliveries have started in India almost four months after it was launched in July this year.
Volvo XC40 Recharge SUV deliveries have started in India almost four months after it was launched in July this year.
Volvo XC40 Recharge SUV deliveries have started in India almost four months after it was launched in July this year.
Volvo XC40 Recharge SUV deliveries have started in India almost four months after it was launched in July this year.

Volvo has started to deliver XC40 Recharge, its first electric car in India, to its customers this month. Volvo had launched the XC40 Recharge in India back in July this year as the most affordable luxury SUV available in the country at 55.90 lakh (ex-showroom). It is also the first luxury SUV to be assembled locally in India and is built at the carmaker's Hosakote facility near Bengaluru in Karnataka. The XC40 Recharge rivals the likes of Kia EV6 among the luxury electric vehicles in the country.

The Swedish carmaker delivered the first unit of the electric SUV to a customer in Gujarat. Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director at Volvo Car India, who was present during the delivery, said, “This delivery is historic as this not only marks the beginning of our journey towards becoming an all-electric car company by 2030 but also will be the first car which is being delivered under our ambitious Online Direct Sales model."

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Kia Ev6 (HT Auto photo)
Kia Ev6
Electric | Automatic
₹59.95 - 64.95 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Volvo S90 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo S90
1969 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 17.86 kmpl
₹61.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Volvo Xc60 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo Xc60
1969 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 16.13 kmpl
₹61.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Bmw 5 Series (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 5 Series
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.82 kmpl
₹63.4 - 73.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz E-class (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz E-class
1991 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹63.6 - 82.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
1998 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.71 kmpl
₹64.12 - 66.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Malhotra also said that Volvo has received encouraging response on the XC40 Recharge since its launch. The EV has already received nearly 500 orders already. Volvo aims to put around 100 units on Indian roads before the year ends.

Volvo XC40 Recharge electric SUV was unveiled earlier in March this year. The launch was scheduled to take place in April. However, complications arising out of the Covid-19 situation forced the launch to be deferred to the third quarter of the year.

The XC40 Recharge is one of the quickest electric car in its segment with a zero to 100 mph sprint of less than five seconds. It is also one of the most powerful in its segment with a power output of 408 hp and a massive 660 Nm of peak torque. The top speed of the XC40 Recharge has been capped at 180 kmph.

The XC40 Recharge electric SUV draws power from a 78 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The large battery helps the XC40 Recharge to run for more than 400 kilometres on a single charge. However, the certified range of the electric SUV is around 335 kilometres, which is more likely to be the real-world range.

First Published Date: 09 Nov 2022, 14:01 PM IST
TAGS: XC40 Recharge Volvo Cars Electric car Electric vehicle
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Svitch Bike's LITE XE electric bicycle comes with an adjustable handlebar, seat bar, and suspension.
This foldable luxury e-bike with five modes can help you beat pollution
Seema Devi is seen here navigating her e-rickshaw in Nagrota.
Seema Devi, J&K's first e-rickshaw driver, paves way for women on the move
Porsche_design_912
Porsche slaps an actual exhaust on soundbar. Because why not?
New Delhi, Oct 18: Volunteers hold placards at a traffic point as part of the Delhi government's Red Light On, Gaadi Off campaign to reduce pollution level in the national capital, at ITO, in New Delhi on Monday.
Delhi government's ‘Red light on, Gaadi off’ campaign launch postponed
GMC Hummer EV comes as one of the most ambitious product from the US auto major.
GMC Hummer EV recalled over battery pack sealing issue, 735 units affected

Trending this Week

skoda_kushaq_octavia
Skoda sells more cars in India than China
CNG_Boot_Space_1579603511215
Top 6 CNG cars under 10 lakhs
Tata_1
Tata Nexon, Harrier and others to cost more from today. Check new prices
Kia_Carens
Planning to buy Kia Carens? Check new price list
petrol_diesel_india_1
Indians munched more miles during festive season

Explore Car EMI’s

Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
EMI starts from
₹ 23,770
Kia Carens
Kia Carens
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

Audi Q8 e-tron: First Look
Audi Q8 e-tron: First Look
Amazon India to deploy TVS Motor's electric vehicles for last mile deliveries
Amazon India to deploy TVS Motor's electric vehicles for last mile deliveries
Volvo starts delivery of XC40 Recharge, India's most affordable luxury EV
Volvo starts delivery of XC40 Recharge, India's most affordable luxury EV
Suzuki V-Strom 800DE ADV unveiled with a new powerful engine
Suzuki V-Strom 800DE ADV unveiled with a new powerful engine
Toyota removes Urban Cruiser from website. New Brezza-based model coming soon?
Toyota removes Urban Cruiser from website. New Brezza-based model coming soon?

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city