Volvo starts delivery of XC40 Recharge, India's most affordable luxury EV

Volvo has started to deliver XC40 Recharge, its first electric car in India, to its customers this month. Volvo had launched the XC40 Recharge in India back in July this year as the most affordable luxury SUV available in the country at ₹55.90 lakh (ex-showroom). It is also the first luxury SUV to be assembled locally in India and is built at the carmaker's Hosakote facility near Bengaluru in Karnataka. The XC40 Recharge rivals the likes of Kia EV6 among the luxury electric vehicles in the country.

The Swedish carmaker delivered the first unit of the electric SUV to a customer in Gujarat. Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director at Volvo Car India, who was present during the delivery, said, “This delivery is historic as this not only marks the beginning of our journey towards becoming an all-electric car company by 2030 but also will be the first car which is being delivered under our ambitious Online Direct Sales model."

Malhotra also said that Volvo has received encouraging response on the XC40 Recharge since its launch. The EV has already received nearly 500 orders already. Volvo aims to put around 100 units on Indian roads before the year ends.

Volvo XC40 Recharge electric SUV was unveiled earlier in March this year. The launch was scheduled to take place in April. However, complications arising out of the Covid-19 situation forced the launch to be deferred to the third quarter of the year.

The XC40 Recharge is one of the quickest electric car in its segment with a zero to 100 mph sprint of less than five seconds. It is also one of the most powerful in its segment with a power output of 408 hp and a massive 660 Nm of peak torque. The top speed of the XC40 Recharge has been capped at 180 kmph.

The XC40 Recharge electric SUV draws power from a 78 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The large battery helps the XC40 Recharge to run for more than 400 kilometres on a single charge. However, the certified range of the electric SUV is around 335 kilometres, which is more likely to be the real-world range.

