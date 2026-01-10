Volvo EX60 Set to Make Its Global Debut on January 21

Swedish automaker, Volvo , has unveiled technical insights for its upcoming EX60, a mid-size electric SUV expected to succeed the XC60 . Slated for its global premiere on January 21, 2026, the EX60 introduces a new bespoke EV architecture along with advanced manufacturing techniques. Serving as the foundation of Volvo's transition to a fully-electric brand, the EX60 will be available in international markets shortly after its unveiling, according to the company.

Volvo EX60: Range

The EX60 aims to set a high standard for efficiency and long-distance travel. In its all-wheel-drive configuration, Volvo expects the SUV to deliver a best-in-class range of up to 810km under the European WLTP cycle. For the North American market, the same setup is estimated to achieve a 400-mile range (approximately 644km) according to EPA standards.

The Swedish automaker has transitioned to an 800-volt electrical system with the EX60. Unlike the 400-volt systems common in most current EVs, higher voltage allows the vehicle to sustain higher power levels with lower current, minimising heat generation and improving overall energy efficiency.

Volvo EX60: Charging and Battery

Additionally, the EX60 can add approximately 340 km in 10 minutes when connected to a 400kW DC fast charger under optimal conditions. Volvo is offering a 10-year battery pack warranty to support this high-performance hardware over the long term. Notably, the company developed the thermal management software in partnership with Breathe Battery Technologies.

The EX60 serves as the global debut for the Scalable Product Architecture 3 (SPA3), a platform designed specifically for electric propulsion. Unlike previous architectures that had to accommodate internal combustion engines, SPA3 utilises cell-to-body technology, where the battery pack is integrated directly into the vehicle's chassis. Interestingly, this turns the battery into a load-bearing component, which increases the SUV's structural rigidity, improves safety in crash scenarios, and lowers the centre of gravity for better handling.

Furthermore, Volvo is implementing mega casting for the first time with the EX60, which involves using massive die-casting machines to create single, large aluminium components that replace multiple smaller, individual parts that would be welded together. Volvo can decrease the vehicle's overall mass and simplify the assembly process by reducing the part count.

