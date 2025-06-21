Volkswagen has unveiled a limited-run Golf GTI Edition 50 at the Nürburgring 24 Hours
This 50th anniversary edition is the most powerful GTI ever built with 321 bhp
Its upgraded 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine makes as much torque as the AWD Golf R
The GTI Edition 50 rides on 19-inch Queenstown alloys with a red glaze finish
It has GTI 50 logos all around with a blacked-out roof, mirror caps and tailpipe trims
The optional Performance package brings a titanium exhaust from Akrapovic
The driver gets a newly designed leather-wrapped steering wheel with a GTI 50 logo
The sport seats remain unchanged with the familiar synthetic velour accents
Production will start at end of 2025 with deliveries to commence in 2026