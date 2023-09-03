Volvo C40 Recharge launching tomorrow: Price expectation

Volvo is all set to launch its second all-electric car C40 Recharge in India on September 4. The Volvo C40 Recharge will follow the footsteps of the Volvo XC40 Recharge , which was introduced to the country as the Swedish luxury car brand's first-ever all-electric car. Upon launch, the Volvo C40 Recharge will strengthen the automaker's presence in the Indian EV market, where several car brands including both mass-market companies and luxury brands have launched their respective EV models.

The Volvo C40 Recharge will compete with rivals like the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6, and its own sibling Volvo XC49 Recharge as well. The automaker unveiled the C40 Recharge in India on June 14 this year. It revealed the specs and information about the EV's design and features at the same time. Now the price of the car will be revealed, while its delivery will commence in the first half of September itself.

Before Volvo takes the wrap off all the details of the new C40 Recharge, here is what we can expect from it.

Volvo C40 Recharge: Expected price

Expect the Volvo C40 Recharge to come priced between ₹60 lakh and 65 lakh (ex-showroom). The Volvo XC40 Recharge is available in India at ₹56.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Hence, the C40 Recharge's price will be slightly higher than its sibling.

Volvo C40 Recharge: Exterior colours

The Volvo C40 Recharge EV will be available in eight different colour options: Black Stone, Fusion Red, Thunder Grey, Fjord Blue, Silver Down and Crystal White, Sage Green, and Onyx Black.

Volvo C40 Recharge: Dimension, powertrain and specifications

Dimensionally, the Volvo C40 Recharge measures 4,440 mm in length, 1,910 mm in width, and 1,591 mm in height. The India-spec EV will come equipped with twin electric motors that are capable of generating 402 bhp of peak power and 660 Nm of maximum torque. The EV is capable of accelerating 0-100 kmph in 4.7 seconds at a top speed of 180 kmph. Globally, the EV is available in both rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive options. The India spec model will come carrying an AWD drivetrain.

The energy source for the electric car is a 78 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that promises a 530 km range on a single charge. When it comes to recharging the battery, the new Volvo EV is capable of getting topped up from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in 27 minutes using a DC fast charger. Using an 11 kW level 2 charger, the EV takes eight hours to be charged fully.

