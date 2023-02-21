HT Auto
Volkswagen hints at an electric sportscar, likely a Porsche Taycan Turbo sibling

While its subsidiary brands like Porsche and Audi have entered the league of sportscar brands, Volkswagen itself is not in that segment. However, it seems the German car manufacturer is ambitious about entering the segment and that too with an electric powertrain. The automaker has hinted that it is mulling the idea of making an all-electric sportscar that would come with a 680 hp generating powertrain. The electric sportscar could come as the halo model for the automobile brand if it enters production.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 21 Feb 2023, 15:51 PM
Volkswagen is planning to make an electric sportscar.
The automaker has hinted that the MEB architecture of the company, which is dedicatedly developed for electric cars can underpin this ambitious sportscar. It could come with a power output similar to the Porsche Taycan Turbo. Interestingly, Volkswagen previously developed the W12 Nardo and Ducati V2-powered XL Sport, but none of them reached the production level. However, it seems the automaker is not abandoning the sportscars just yet.

The auto manufacturer has not started developing pulse inverters and thermal management systems as well, alongside its own battery cells and electric motors. This opens the possibility to develop a modular toolkit that can be introduced to the brand's regular electric cars and sportscars as well.

The car brand further stated that it has developed a revised version of the MEB platform, christened MEB Evo. This upgraded modular EV architecture is claimed to be able to bring down the costs of the development of electric vehicles by as much as 20 per cent. Meanwhile, the automobile group's first-dedicated electric sports car will arrive in the market in 2025 when Porsche will launch the 718 Boxster/Cayman replacement. The Volkswagen electric sportscar may follow the suit. However, the car major has not revealed any specific timeframe for when it would bring the electric sportscar to the market.

First Published Date: 21 Feb 2023, 15:51 PM IST
TAGS: Volkswagen electric car electric vehicle sportscar
