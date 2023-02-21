Wait, what? This Mercedes has got puffer jacket wheels!

Published Feb 21, 2023

Have you ever seen a Mercedes G-Class donning a puffer jacket?

Well, if not? Here it is in all its glory

This creation is a collaboration between Mercedes-Benz and Moncler, an Italian luxury fashion house

This out worldly art piece gets unveiled in 'The Art of Genius' show during London Fashion Week 

This year's theme is art of imagination

The off-roader G-Class gets wrapped in flowing lines of the quilted textile

Called Project Mondo G, this is Moncler’s first automotive partnership 

Mercedes-Benz says this piece's design is based on philosophy of sensual purity
