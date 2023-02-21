Wait, what? This Mercedes has got puffer jacket wheels!

Have you ever seen a Mercedes G-Class donning a puffer jacket?
Well, if not? Here it is in all its glory
This creation is a collaboration between Mercedes-Benz and Moncler, an Italian luxury fashion house
This out worldly art piece gets unveiled in 'The Art of Genius' show during London Fashion Week
This year's theme is art of imagination
The off-roader G-Class gets wrapped in flowing lines of the quilted textile
Called Project Mondo G, this is Moncler’s first automotive partnership
Mercedes-Benz says this piece's design is based on philosophy of sensual purity