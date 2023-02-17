Mercedes-Benz Sindelfingen factory has been in production since 1915
The manufacturing facility was originally founded as an aircraft factory
The first model that was produced here was the Mercedes-Knight 16/45 hp
Back in the days, this plant was known for exclusive bodies for sporty Mercedes-Benz luxury vehicles
The year 1972, for the first time, saw the production of the 116 luxury class series, called S-Class
At the start of millennium, the most modern virtual reality centre in the automotive industry was inaugurated here
In 2021, the factory saw the beginning of the production of the Mercedes EQS, the first electric luxury saloon
The brand informed that latest 22 million unit is an EQS 580 4MATIC
With transition toward sustainability, the premium automaker added that this plant is on its way to become more sustainable in coming years