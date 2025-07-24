VinFast VF7 variants revealed ahead of launch on August 1. Check them out…

VinFast has revealed fresh details about its upcoming VF7 SUV, one of the two SUVs set to debut in India this August. While pre-bookings for the VF6 and VF7 are already open at a token amount of ₹ 21 ,000 via the official website, the company has now unveiled the variant structure, exterior colour choices, and key features of the VF7, offering a clearer picture of what buyers can expect from this premium electric SUV.

VinFast VF7: Three variants offered

The VinFast VF7 will be offered in three distinct variants named Earth, Wind, and Sky, each aimed at providing a combination of features and performance suited to different customer needs. Though detailed specifications of each variant are still awaited, this tiered approach hints at a clear strategy to cater to both value-conscious and premium EV buyers.

Also Read : VinFast enters fast lane ahead of India entry, from aftersales service collabs to hiring for plant

VinFast VF7: Design and colour options

Buyers will be able to choose from six exterior colours: Jet Black, Desat Silver, Infinity Blanc, Crimson Red, Zenith Grey, and Urban Mint. These shades complement the VF7’s contemporary design, which features a wide LED daytime running light strip that meets in the centre to form a V-shape, a signature element of VinFast’s brand identity. The SUV’s bold proportions and coupe-like stance give it a futuristic presence on the road, aimed at drawing attention in an increasingly competitive EV market.

VinFast VF7: Interior

Inside, the VF7 continues its premium approach with a sleek, tech-forward layout. The dashboard is dominated by a floating 15-inch touchscreen infotainment display and a heads-up display, while physical buttons for drive mode selection add a functional touch. The dual-tone interior theme, combining Mocca Brown with black, enhances the sense of luxury and spaciousness.

Also Read : VinFast VF 6 and VF 7 vs rivals: How do the Vietnamese EV SUVs fare against Indian competition?

VinFast VF7: Features and safety

Across its variants, the VF7 will come equipped with a host of advanced features. These include a panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charging, and a 360-degree camera system. Safety is a strong focus too, with 8 airbags, electronic stability control, and a full suite of ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), including adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and blind spot monitoring.

VinFast VF7: Local assembly and upcoming launch

The VF7, along with the VF6, will be assembled at VinFast’s upcoming factory in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu. This will help the company price its products more competitively in the Indian market while also meeting the government’s push for local manufacturing.

Although powertrain details for the India-spec VF7 have not yet been confirmed, the global version comes with a 75.3 kWh battery pack that delivers a claimed range of up to 450 km on a single charge.

VinFast VF7: Rivals

With its distinctive styling and a strong feature list, the VF7 will target rivals like the Mahindra XUV.e9 and BYD Atto 3 when it officially launches in August.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: