VinFast VF7 and VF6 showcased at major shopping malls

As a Vietnamese manufacturer, VinFast prepares to enter the Indian market, they have decided to showcase the VF7 and VF6 at few shopping malls in India. Starting June 21 , this campaign marks the first large-scale exposure of these models to Indian consumers following their initial debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo earlier this year.

Nationwide Tour — Reach Across 11 Cities

Through this immersive roadshow, VinFast is positioning itself directly in shopping malls—prime outlets of foot traffic—to engage with urban, Eco-conscious buyers. The vehicles are displayed in high-profile locations like Select City Walk and Pacific Mall in Delhi, Express Avenue in Chennai, Lulu Malls in Bengaluru, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, and Lucknow, along with Phoenix Mall in Pune and Nexus in Ahmedabad. With stops in Gurugram, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, and more, the tour offers prospective customers a hands-on preview of the design, cabin space, technology, and feel of both SUVs .

Pham Sanh Chau, CEO of VinFast Asia, stated that following encouraging feedback at the Bharat Mobility Expo, the brand is bringing these models directly to “major shopping centres," allowing consumers and EV enthusiasts to experience their electric innovation firsthand

Engine, Style, and Tech Features

VF 6

The VinFast VF6 will be the mass-market offering from the brand taking on the Hyundai Creta Electric, Mahindra BE 6, as well as the upcoming Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara

A compact SUV powered by a 59.6 kWh battery, the VF 6 offers two variants—Eco and Plus—with NEDC-rated ranges between 460–480 km. Motor outputs span from ~177 PS/250 Nm to ~204 PS/310 Nm. Tech-savvy features include a 12.9″ touchscreen, head‑up display, 8-way power-adjustable seats, and Android Auto/Apple CarPlay support, along with safety systems like ESC, hill‑start assist, blind‑spot detection, automatic emergency braking, and a 360° camera

VF 7

The VinFast VF7 is all set to arrive in India later this year as the brand's flagship/

Larger and more luxurious, the VF 7 sports a 70.8 kWh pack (75.6 kWh in some trims), with Eco and Plus versions delivering 177–204 PS, while the Plus AWD churns out 354 PS and 500 Nm. It measures around 4.54 m in length with a 2.84 m wheelbase. It includes advanced features like HUD, panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, leatherette seating, wireless charging, and Level 2 ADAS with blind‑spot warning and adaptive cruise control.

Vibrant Colour Choices

VinFast has listed four bold, monotone shades for both models in India—Brahimny White, Crimson Red, Jet Black, and Neptune Grey—giving the VF 7 an added special tone yet to be unveiled.

VinFast’s push in India is backed by a substantial ₹2 billion (US$2 bn) investment in manufacturing and infrastructure. The Tamil Nadu plant in Thoothukudi is expected to start operations in June–July 2025, initially assembling completely knocked-down (CKD) kits, with a plan to ramp up to full capacity of 1,50,000 vehicles per annum. Beyond that, VinFast is exploring expansions into Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

