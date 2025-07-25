⁠VinFast India plant to be inaugurated on July 31

Vietnamese electric carmaker VinFast is gearing up to launch its operations in India, and the company is all set to inaugurate its manufacturing facility on July 31, 2025. VinFast will be opening its production plant in India in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, and the new facility will localise the VF6 and VF7 electric SUVs, slated for launch next month. The automaker is investing ₹4,000 crore over a five-year period in the upcoming facility, which will have an annual production capacity of 150,000 units.

VinFast is investing ₹ 4,000 crore over a five-year period in the upcoming facility, which will have an annual production capacity of 150,000 units.

VinFast's India Plant To Come Up In Thoothukudi

VinFast broke ground for the new plant in April 2024, and the facility is ready in a little over a year. The plant is spread over a 400-acre site located at the Tamil Nadu Industrial Promotion Corporation (SIPCOT) industrial park, and is expected to generate 3,000 to 3,500 direct and indirect jobs. The manufacturer recently inducted the first cohort of 200 locally hired professionals at the Thoothukudi plant.

Also Read : VinFast VF7 variants revealed ahead of launch in August. Check them out…

The VinFast VF7 and VF6 will be the first launches from the brand in India and are slated to arrive at customer homes by September this year

The new plant will not only cater to the demand in the domestic market but will also export products to multiple markets overseas across South Asia, the Middle East and Africa, the company had previously announced.

VinFast is ramping up its network presence and will begin operations with 32 dealerships across 27 cities nationwide. The brand has begun accepting pre-bookings for the VinFast VF6 and VF7 in India for a token of ₹21,000. Both electric SUVs will take on some popular rivals with the VF6 being a Hyundai Creta Electric rival, while the VF7 will be a rival to the BYD Atto 3, Tata Harrier EV, and the like.

Watch: VinFast VF7 First Look Vietnamese e-SUV all set for India Launch

VinFast Cars Coming To India

The VinFast VF6 is about 4.3 metres in length and will be positioned as the quintessential family offering. It promises a stack of features, including Level 2 ADAS, a larger touchscreen infotainment system, a head-up display, signature lighting, a panoramic glass roof, and more. Meanwhile, the VinFast VF7 is the more premium option, measuring over 4.5 metres and packing a butch design, acres of space in the cabin, Level 2 ADAS, premium materials, along with a panoramic glass roof, signature LED lighting, and more. We drove both SUVs in Vietnam earlier this year at the company’s test track.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: