VinFast partners with Global Assure for roadside assistance, customer support, mobile charging in India

Vietnamese carmaker VinFast has announced its partnership with Global Assure to strengthen its customer service network in India. Global Assure will provide comprehensive assistance to VinFast vehicle owners, including 24x7 online customer support with a dedicated call centre, nationwide roadside assistance, mobile charging solutions, and mobile service operations for breakdowns and basic repairs.

The announcement comes as VinFast gears up to launch its two electric SUVs in India - VF7 and VF6 - in the coming weeks.

VinFast After-Sales Service In India

VinFast says Global Assure is one of the most trusted service providers in the Indian auto sector, and the collaboration promises a seamless after-sales service experience for vehicle owners. The automaker will be entering India later this year with the VinFast VF7 and VF6 electric SUVs. Bookings are slated to begin in July, while deliveries are likely to begin around September this year.

(L-R) Pham Sanh Chau, CEO - VinFast Asia with Manish Vij, Co-founder & CEO, Global Assure, which will provide customer support to VinFast vehicle owners in India

Commenting on the collaboration, Pham Sanh Chau, CEO - VinFast Asia, said, As VinFast is gearing up to launch its premium electric SUVs - the VF 7 and VF 6 in India market, this partnership underlines the brand’s commitment to ensure prompt, dependable, and customer-focused support across the country. Global Assure’s strong capabilities and nationwide reach are well aligned with our commitment to quality, convenience, and care. Together, we aim to establish a holistic and reliable electric mobility ecosystem in India that extends beyond our vehicles to offer true peace of mind for our customers."

Speaking about the partnership, Manish Vij, Co-founder & CEO, Global Assure, said, “We are excited to be the trusted partner of VinFast’s customer support in India. With Global Assure’s extensive expertise in deep understanding of Indian customer needs and pan-India presence, VinFast customers can expect efficient response times and high-quality service making every journey smoother, safer, and more reassuring for VinFast owners."

VinFast India Plans

VinFast is all set to enter the Indian market later this year. The company will open order books for the VF7 and VF6 electric SUVs from July onwards. The models will be locally assembled at the automaker’s upcoming plant in Tamil Nadu, which will have an initial capacity of 50,000 units. Both the VF7 and VF6 will enter highly competitive segments with the former taking on the Mahindra XEV 9e and BYD Atto 3, while the latter will take on the Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV and the like. VinFast is expected to announce the prices, sales, and distribution strategy in the coming weeks.

