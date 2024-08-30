Triumph Daytona 660 launched in India

Triumph has launched its third 660 cc motorcycle in the Indian market.
It is called Daytona 660 and is the most expensive 660 cc motorcycle in the manufacturer's lineup.
Triumph Daytona 660 is priced at Rs 9,72,450 ex-showroom
The engine puts out 94 bhp at 11,250 rpm and a peak torque of 69 Nm at 8,250 rpm.
The chassis of the Daytona 660 is a tubular steel frame with a twin-side swingarm.
The suspensions are 41 mm Showa shocks placed upside down for the front wheel and a single Showa with preload adjust at the rear.
At the front, the motorcycle gets twin 310 mm floating discs with a 4-pot radial calliper and a 210 mm disc at the rear with a single-pot sliding calliper.
The Daytona 660 has a TFT display with 'My Triumph' connectivity, three riding modes including 'Sport, Road and Rain', ABS and traction control.
The bike wears Michelin Sport 6 tyres out of the box.