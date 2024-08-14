TVS iQube Celebration Edition launched to mark India’s 78th Independence Day

HT Auto
  • Bookings for the TVS iQube Celebration Edition begin on August 15, 2024, and production is restricted to only 1,000 units on either variant.
TVS iQube Celebration Edition
The TVS iQube Celebration Edition gets a new dual-tone paint scheme with decals to differentiate it from the standard model
TVS iQube Celebration Edition
The TVS iQube Celebration Edition gets a new dual-tone paint scheme with decals to differentiate it from the standard model

TVS Motor Company is celebrating India’s 78th Independence Day with the new iQube Celebration Edition. The TVS iQube Celebration Edition is available in the 3.4 kWh and iQube S variants and is priced at 1.20 lakh and 1.29 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. Bookings for the limited edition offering begin on August 15, 2024, and production is restricted to only 1,000 units on either variant.

TVS iQube Celebration Edition

The iQube Celebration Edition gets a special dual-tone paint scheme finished in copper brown and black. The colour scheme is complemented by bold decals and special edition badging on the electric scooter with the #CelebrationEdition decal on the front apron.

Also Read : TVS iQube ST with 150 km range launched.

TVS iQube Celebration Edition
The TVS iQube Celebration Edition draws power from the same motor and battery setup with no change in pricing
TVS iQube Celebration Edition
The TVS iQube Celebration Edition draws power from the same motor and battery setup with no change in pricing

Underneath the new paintwork, the TVS iQube remains the same. Power comes from the 3 kW electric motor with a peak output of 4.4 kW (5.9 bhp). Both the iQube 3.4 kWh and iQube S variants have a top speed of 78 kmph while promising a range of 100 km on a single charge. The e-scooter comes with a 650-watt charger that can juice the battery up from 0 to 100 per cent in 4 hours and 30 minutes.

TVS iQube Celebration Edition Deliveries

TVS says it has sold over 3,50,000 units of the iQube so far, which is a testament to the reliability and “power of choice." While bookings begin on August 15, deliveries will commence on August 26, 2024, and will be on a first come first serve basis. The new Celebration Edition is available at no extra cost over the standard models. The e-scooter has been well-accepted by its customers thanks to its functional styling, simple construction and the right pricing, which makes it a strong contender not only over other e-scooters but even over ICE scooters.

In terms of competition, the TVS iQube competes against a plethora of electric scooters including Ather Rizta, Vida V1, Ola S1 Pro, Bajaj Chetak, Ampere Nexus and more.

First Published Date: 14 Aug 2024, 14:59 PM IST
TAGS: Rizta bold TVS TVS iQube TVS iQube electric scooter electric scooter Independence Day 2024

