Top electric cars showcased at Auto Expo 2025

Electric cars stole the limelight at the Auto Expo 2025 recently and most received an overwhelming response from the visitors here. While big names like Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki and JSW MG Motor either moved into an electric vehicle (EV) offensive mode or shifted to top gears, others like VinFast announced an emphatic India entry with models like VF 6 and VF 7.

It is evident then that the electric car segment, still small in India, is standing on the cusp of major growth with options across body styles, battery packs, range and price points ready for launch. Which one should you specifically wait for, and why?

VinFast VF 6

Suggested watch: VinFast showcases entire EV lineup at Auto Expo 2025 | VF 3, VF 6, VF 7, VF 8, VF 9, e-scooters

Want to stand out from the crowd? The VinFast VF 6 ought to be the model to watch out for. The Vietnamese company has presence in the United States, Canada and many European markets, and is now set for an India debut with its VF 6 and VF 7 models. And while the VF 7 is the more premium of the two, the smaller VF 6 is likely to connect to a larger audience. Unique and sporty SUV styling combined with a feature-loaded cabin and a range of almost 400 kilometres means it has the potential to be a solid all-rounder. Expect an official launch around the festive season this year.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

A model poses next to Maruti Suzuki's first EV, the e Vitara SUV on display at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. (REUTERS)

The first-ever electric car from Suzuki, the e Vitara makes its global debut in India. The e Vitara promises a range of over 500 kilometers while offering a plush cabin and stylish exterior design language. Backed by Maruti Suzuki's robust sales and service network, the EV will also get All-Wheel Drive technology.

MG Cyberster

The MG Cyberster is the latest EV from the company in India. Bookings are already open for the model.

The country's first all-electric sportscar comes in the form of the very stylish Cyberster. Targeted primarily for speed lovers with a concern for the environment, the Cybertser comes in single as well as dual-motor setup, and with some serious drive performance credentials. The claimed range of 443 kilometres is no too bad either for a machine that can speak to the wind.

Tata Harrier EV

The Tata Harrier EV has been revealed in the near-production guise and will possibly go on sale later this year

Showcased in near-production form, the Harrier EV will directly compete against Creta EV from Hyundai and has some very serious muscular profile to back its case. The exact details about its battery, range and performance figures are not yet known but Tata Motors is determined to maintain its leadership position in India's EV landscape and in this ambition, the Harrier EV will likely play a key role.

