This upcoming e-scooter to get portable batteries, modular charging and more

Vida electric scooter would come with a host of advanced technologies onboard.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Sep 2022, 12:37 PM
Vida, the EV brand by Hero MotoCorp, is slated to launch its first electric scooter in India on October 7. Ahead of that, the EV maker has teased a few details of the scooter. In a tweet, it claimed that the upcoming electric Vida scooter would come with a modular charging technology with portable batteries, allowing the riders to power up whenever and wherever they want.

The Vida electric scooter, upon launch, will take on rivals such as Ola S1, Ather 450X, TVS iQube and Bajaj Chetak, among others. Vida has promised that the new electric scooter will redefine the electric two-wheeler segment and offer a range of best-in-class features.

The new Vida electric scooter is expected to be priced aggressively to attract budget buyers as the brand is aiming to keep its price to a level that will give its competitors a tough run. Expect the upcoming electric scooter to focus majorly on safety and range. However, it won't be a low-speed offering with a keen eye on the performance credentials of rivals. Upon launch, this is going to be the brand's first-ever electric two-wheeler offering.

Vida has dubbed this upcoming electric scooter as 'India's electric scooter' with a range of best-in-class features that make it the most exciting way to get around, no matter where it is you’re headed. The company has further promised to deliver the future of mobility for the Indian market.

Hero MotoCorp announced the arrival of the new EV brand Vida back in March this year, as part of the two-wheeler manufacturer's 10th-anniversary celebrations. Pawan Munjal, Chairman and CEO at Hero MotoCorp, had earlier teased the upcoming electric scooter last year in August.

Hero MotoCorp is likely to manufacture its first electric scooter at the Chitoor manufacturing facility located in Andhra Pradesh. The two-wheeler manufacturer had also signed an agreement with a Taiwanese company called Gogoro for battery swapping technology for this scooter.

First Published Date: 28 Sep 2022, 12:21 PM IST
Hero MotoCorp electric scooter electric vehicle
