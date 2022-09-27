This upcoming electric scooter promises ‘range of best-in-class features’

Vida, a new EV brand under the Hero MotoCorp, will launch its first electric scooter on October 7. It will take on rivals such as Ola S1, Ather 450X, TVS iQube and Bajaj Chetak among others.

Hero MotoCorp's new electric vehicle wing Vida is all set to launch its first electric scooter in India during the ongoing festive season. The EV maker has already teased its upcoming model, which will officially break cover on October 7. Vida promises that the new electric scooter will redefine the electric two-wheeler segment and that it will have a ‘range of best-in-class features’ on offer. The electric scooter will rival the likes of TVS iQube, Ather 450X Gen 3, Bajaj Chetak and Ola S1 among others.

In its teaser ahead of the October 7 debut, Vida termed the upcoming model as 'India's electric scooter' with ‘a range of best-in-class features that make it the most exciting way to get around, no matter where it is you’re headed’, promising to deliver the ‘future of mobility’ for the Indian market.

In March this year, Hero MotoCorp had announced the arrival of the new EV brand Vida as part of Hero's 10th-anniversary celebrations. Pawan Munjal, Chairman and CEO at Hero MotoCorp, had earlier teased the upcoming electric scooter last year in August.

The new EV is expected to be priced aggressively to attract the budget buyers as the brand is aiming to keep its price to a level that will give its competitors a tough run. One can also expect that the electric scooter will focus majorly on safety and range. But that said, it won't also be a low-speed offering either with a keen eye on the performance credentials of rivals.

The launch of the electric scooter was delayed due to several reasons. Earlier, the Vida electric scooter was scheduled to break cover in July this year. However, Pawan Munjal, Chairman and CEO of Hero MotoCorp, said it had to be delayed due to supply chain issues and shortage of semiconductors.

Hero MotoCorp is likely to manufacture its first electric scooter at the Chitoor manufacturing facility located in Andhra Pradesh. The two-wheeler manufacturer had also signed an agreement with a Taiwanese company called Gogoro for battery swapping technology.

