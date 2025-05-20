A Tesla Model Y relies on petrol to hit Tibetan roads. Know more

No matter how high-end electric car one has in his or her garage, the person always suffers from range anxiety. Yes, range anxiety is still real for EV owners even when the electric vehicle charging infrastructure is improving significantly around the world. That's because the availability of the EV charging network is not adequate in many areas, especially in rural areas. A video has emerged showing a Tesla Model Y in China that has been modified to be powered by a makeshift hybrid powertrain.

Car News China has reported that a user tried to visit the Mount Everest viewing platform in Lazi County in China before road-tripping through uninhabited areas of Tibet in his Tesla Model Y. The owner decided to turn his fully-electric Tesla crossover into a kind of range-extender hybrid.

The Tesla Model Y was seen using a petrol-powered generator to top up the battery pack. In case of emergencies, this could provide the necessary juice for some extra distance. While this technique combines using both battery power as well as energy sourced from petrol burning, technically, it is not a real hybrid car, as the generator can't charge the Model Y on the move. The report claims that while the generator was hardly capable of cranking our DC fast charging levels of power, the owner was able to produce 3 kW even at the 17,400 feet, where the Mount Everest viewing platform is located. This translates to a charge for about 19 kilometres of range per hour.

Interestingly, this is not the first time a Tesla owner has been spotted taking the help of fossil fuel to charge his or her electric vehicle. Earlier as well, we have seen a Tesla Model S owner adding a turbocharged diesel engine to the trunk of his car to power the battery pack onboard the vehicle. While Tesla doesn't seem interested in offering range extenders for its electric cars, owners of Tesla electric vehicles have been coming up with unique problem-solving solutions.

