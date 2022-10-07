This is the world's first hotel to be powered by an electric car

From lights to charging points to the kettle and shower, everything electrical inside the Hotel Hyundai will be powered by Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV.

Electric vehicles are already taking over the automotive industry and now it seems that the hospitality industry will not remain untouched by it as Hyundai has planned to develop a hotel in Essex, England which will be powered by its Ioniq 5 electric vehicle. Hyundai shared that this hotel will constitute a luxury cabin, restaurant and private cinema.

The Hotel Hyundai concept was launched by the automaker after research commissioned by it that included 2,000 holidaymakers showed results that over 55 per cent shared that the cost-of-living crisis has made them rethink their future holiday plans. Around 44 per cent would prefer staycations in 2023 compared to 2022. The change in this outlook has been attributed to reasons like sustainability, supporting local businesses and a stress-free travelling experience.

The highlight of this hotel is that everything inside like from lights to charging points to the kettle and shower will be powered by the Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV and its Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) technology. The Curator of Hotel Hyundai Grace Dent said, “I hope this three-week pop-up hotel is just the start for this concept of a car plugging in and powering a luxury experience like this. I’m predicting that guests will be hoping that his amazing hotel and the full experience it offers might be here again in 2023."

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV will be able to power the hotel using its V2L feature that supplies AC power (230V/50Hz) up to a maximum of 3.6kW (or 15 Amps) power consumption. An adapter from the car will provide a socket into which standard domestic appliances can be plugged. Managing Director of Hyundai Motor UK Ashley Andrew stated, “The whole experience demonstrates the practicality of this pioneering technology, and we hope the concept inspires more people to go off-grid."

