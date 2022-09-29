HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles This Four Wheel Electric Scooter Comes With Gps Tracker, Smart Locker

This four-wheel electric scooter comes with GPS tracker, smart locker

D-Fly Dragonfly four-wheel electric scooter has a limited top speed of 25mph or 40kmh and a range of up to 40 kilometres.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 Sep 2022, 19:21 PM
The Dragonfly electric scooter also gets a four-wheel independent damped suspension, four-wheel braking.
The Dragonfly electric scooter also gets a four-wheel independent damped suspension, four-wheel braking.
The Dragonfly electric scooter also gets a four-wheel independent damped suspension, four-wheel braking.
The Dragonfly electric scooter also gets a four-wheel independent damped suspension, four-wheel braking.

Have you ever seen a four-wheeled scooter? D-Fly hasintroduced the Dragonfly electric scooter with four wheels, which is being touted as the world’s first hyperscooter. It seems like a Segway version from the British start-up which has been built to redefine micro mobility with safety, technology and function. Dragonfly comes with a number of path-breaking technologies such as a full tilt technology - which allows riders to steer with either two wheels or four wheels as standard.

The Dragonfly also gets a four-wheel independent damped suspension, four-wheel braking, and an ultra-low centre of gravity, producing a stable yet agile platform. The e-scooter features a fully independent dual-wishbone suspension at all four corners, a unique carbon-fiber platform, and rides on 10-inch slick tyres. The hydraulic suspension available on the model is fully adjustable and features full axle articulation.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Newtron (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Newtron
₹29,900 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Kross (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Kross
₹35,700 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Huge (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Huge
₹38,700 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Montra (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Montra
₹40,700 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Loev (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Loev
₹59,900 - 62,000 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Gpsie (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Gpsie
₹64,990 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read | GT Soul Vegas and GT Drive Pro electric scooters launched by GT Force)

Dragonfly electric scooter comes with various hi-tech functionalities such as automotive grade headlights, turn signals, a horn, a digital trip computer,
Dragonfly electric scooter comes with various hi-tech functionalities such as automotive grade headlights, turn signals, a horn, a digital trip computer,
Dragonfly electric scooter comes with various hi-tech functionalities such as automotive grade headlights, turn signals, a horn, a digital trip computer,
Dragonfly electric scooter comes with various hi-tech functionalities such as automotive grade headlights, turn signals, a horn, a digital trip computer,

The bike has a limited top speed of 25mph or 40kmh and a range of up to 40 kilometres, depending on the terrain and speed. It gets four ride modes and twin 550 Watt motors and has been designed with the urban commuter in mind. The model's battery can be juiced up via a 48V input, making it charge to the fullest taking around three hours. Thanks to a swappable battery, located in the stem of the scooter, riders get greater versatality.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

It comes with various hi-tech functionalities such as automotive grade headlights, turn signals, a horn, a digital trip computer, and spoken navigation. For security reasons, the electric scooter comes equipped with an alarm, a GPS tracker, and a smart locker that disables the electric drive until a PIN is entered.

The D-Fly Dragonfly is available in two trims - the ‘DF’ and the ‘DFX’. The latter has been designed keeping in mind off-roading purposes, however, its expeditions are limited to wider fenders, added racks to the front and rear, and handguards.

 

 

First Published Date: 29 Sep 2022, 19:18 PM IST
TAGS: electric scooter EV electric vehicle electric mobility
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Tiago EV is being offered with two battery pack options - a 19.2 kWh unit and a more capable 24 kWh unit. Each of these battery packs offer a different per-charge range figure.
In Pics: Tiago EV races in as an affordable battery car for the masses
The model EV charging station
India's first-ever miniature EV charging station for highway unveiled
Geeta Phogat took the delivery of the Mahindra Scorpio-N. (Image: Twitter/Geeta Phogat)
Anand Mahindra welcomes Olympian Geeta Phogat to Scorpio-N family
Ford is yet to reveal when this technology will be available in mass market.
Smartphone tech prowess may help Ford cars detect 'hidden' pedestrians
Screengrab taken from the video posted on Twitter by Delhi Police. 
Delhi Police shares viral video to underline why helmet is your best buddy

Trending this Week

Tiago EV from Tata Motors is backing its feature lists and multiple battery options to strike a chord with potential buyers.
Tata Tiago EV launched: The electric car for the aam aadmi. Check price & range
The preliminary work for the automaker's most advanced factory started in March, preparing a sizable chunk of land for the massive construction project.
Ford investing $5.6 billion to build its largest, most advanced factory ever
Bajaj Pulsar N160 is more powerful than the Hero Xtreme 160R.
Bajaj Pulsar N160 vs Hero Xtreme 160R: Price, specs and features compared
The wrecked remains of the Mercedes GLC at the accident site where Cyrus Mistry, former Chairman of Tata Motors, died.
Cyrus Mistry death: International Road Federation finds faults at accident site
Tata Motors, Hyundai and Maruti Suzuki cell factory-fitted CNG kits in their vehicles in India.
Why is CNG better than petrol or diesel?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

This four-wheel electric scooter comes with GPS tracker, smart locker
This four-wheel electric scooter comes with GPS tracker, smart locker
This multi-purpose Citroen concept car is as useful when you aren't driving it
This multi-purpose Citroen concept car is as useful when you aren't driving it
Tesla robot likely to break cover tomorrow, would get a job in Giga factories
Tesla robot likely to break cover tomorrow, would get a job in Giga factories
RRR actor Ram Charan dons new role as brand ambassador of Hero MotoCorp
RRR actor Ram Charan dons new role as brand ambassador of Hero MotoCorp
Watch: Mahindra Bolero pickup powers through raining boulders amid landslide
Watch: Mahindra Bolero pickup powers through raining boulders amid landslide

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city