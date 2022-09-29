This four-wheel electric scooter comes with GPS tracker, smart locker

D-Fly Dragonfly four-wheel electric scooter has a limited top speed of 25mph or 40kmh and a range of up to 40 kilometres.

Have you ever seen a four-wheeled scooter? D-Fly hasintroduced the Dragonfly electric scooter with four wheels, which is being touted as the world’s first hyperscooter. It seems like a Segway version from the British start-up which has been built to redefine micro mobility with safety, technology and function. Dragonfly comes with a number of path-breaking technologies such as a full tilt technology - which allows riders to steer with either two wheels or four wheels as standard.

The Dragonfly also gets a four-wheel independent damped suspension, four-wheel braking, and an ultra-low centre of gravity, producing a stable yet agile platform. The e-scooter features a fully independent dual-wishbone suspension at all four corners, a unique carbon-fiber platform, and rides on 10-inch slick tyres. The hydraulic suspension available on the model is fully adjustable and features full axle articulation.

(Also read | GT Soul Vegas and GT Drive Pro electric scooters launched by GT Force)

Dragonfly electric scooter comes with various hi-tech functionalities such as automotive grade headlights, turn signals, a horn, a digital trip computer,

The bike has a limited top speed of 25mph or 40kmh and a range of up to 40 kilometres, depending on the terrain and speed. It gets four ride modes and twin 550 Watt motors and has been designed with the urban commuter in mind. The model's battery can be juiced up via a 48V input, making it charge to the fullest taking around three hours. Thanks to a swappable battery, located in the stem of the scooter, riders get greater versatality.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

It comes with various hi-tech functionalities such as automotive grade headlights, turn signals, a horn, a digital trip computer, and spoken navigation. For security reasons, the electric scooter comes equipped with an alarm, a GPS tracker, and a smart locker that disables the electric drive until a PIN is entered.

The D-Fly Dragonfly is available in two trims - the ‘DF’ and the ‘DFX’. The latter has been designed keeping in mind off-roading purposes, however, its expeditions are limited to wider fenders, added racks to the front and rear, and handguards.

First Published Date: