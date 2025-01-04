Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Thinking Of The Hyundai Creta Electric? Take A Look At The Available Colour Options

Thinking of the Hyundai Creta Electric? Take a look at the available colour options

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 04 Jan 2025, 08:29 AM
Follow us on:
  • Hyundai Creta Electric is being offered with ten colour options and four feature-rich variants.
Hyundai Creta Electric will be going up against cars like the MG ZS EV, the Mahindra BE 6, the Tata Curvv EV and the upcoming Maruti Suzuki e Vitara.

The Hyundai Creta Electric has been one of the much anticipated electric SUVs in the automotive industry. Hyundai recently took covers off the Creta EV but the launch is slated for later in January at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 at the Bharat Mandapam. The Creta Electric has been launched as a replacement for the Hyundai Kona Electric which was discontinued in 2024.

The manufacturer has allowed users to log in to their website and view the product in 3D. In the 3D viewer, one can also see the vehicle in the different colour options. The Creta Electric will be made available in ten different colour options. Of the ten colour options available, two are dual-tone options and there are eight monotone shades.

Also Read : Hyundai Creta EV vs MG Windsor EV, Tata Curvv EV, Maruti e Vitara: Range, batteries compared

Hyundai Creta Electric: Colour options

The mono-tone colour options include five glossy and three matte options. The gloss shades include Abyss Black Pearl, Atlas White, Fiery Red Pearl, Starry Night and Ocean Blue Metallic colours. The matte colour options include Titan Grey Matte, Robust Emerald Matte and Ocean Blue Matte colours. The dual-tone options include two colours namely Atlas White with a black roof and Ocean Blue Metallic with a black roof.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
UPCOMING
Hyundai Creta EV
BatteryCapacity Icon51.4 kWh Range Icon473 km
₹ 20 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mahindra BE 6
BatteryCapacity Icon59 kWh Range Icon556 km
₹ 18.90 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Mahindra XEV 9e
BatteryCapacity Icon59 kWh Range Icon542 km
₹ 21.90 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
BatteryCapacity Icon60 kWh Range Icon550 km
₹ 20 - 25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Tata Curvv EV
BatteryCapacity Icon55 kWh Range Icon585 km
₹ 17.49 - 21.99 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
MG ZS EV
BatteryCapacity Icon50.3 kWh Range Icon461 km
₹ 18.98 - 25.75 Lakhs
Compare View Offers

Also Read : Hyundai Creta Electric officially revealed ahead of launch. Check range, features and specs

Hyundai Creta Electric: Variants

The Hyundai Creta EV is being offered in four different variants with increasing features in each of these variants. These variants are called Executive, Smart, Premium and Excellence. The top-spec variant will get features such as a panoramic sunroof, a new gear selector, Level-2 ADAS features and a 360-degree surround-view camera.

Watch: Hyundai Creta EV unveiled. What does it offer? Launch timeline, range, battery, charging explained

Hyundai Creta Electric: Battery and range

According to the specifications provided by the manufacturer, the Creta Electric will feature two battery pack options including a 51.4 kWh and a 42 kWh battery pack. Hyundai claims an ARAI-certified range of 473 km with the 51.4 kWh pack and an ARAI-certified range of 390 km on a single charge with the smaller 42 kWh battery pack.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 04 Jan 2025, 08:29 AM IST
TAGS: hyundai hyundai creta ev creta ev bharat mobility expo 2025
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS