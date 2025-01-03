In pics: Hyundai Creta Electric unveiled with 473 km range

3/10

Hyundai has revealed that the Creta Electric will get a 51.4 kWh battery pack with an ARAI certified range of 473 kms. However the teaser showcases that on a full charge the Creta Electric can cover 392 kms in normal mode. Meanwhile, the 42 kWh battery pack variant will have an ARAI certified range of 390 km on a single charge.