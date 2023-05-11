HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Tesla Touches A New Milestone, Giga Texas Produces 5,000 Model Y Evs Every Week

Tesla touches a new milestone, Giga Texas produces 5,000 Model Y EVs every week

Tesla has achieved a new feat at its Giga Texas facility by reaching the weekly production milestone of 5,000 Model Y electric crossovers. The electric car manufacturer has officially confirmed via a tweet that the Austian-based production facility in the US is now producing 5,000 Tesla Model Y weekly, which translates to roughly 250,000 units annually. This comes at a time when the automaker has been boosting its production rate worldwide to increase market share in the global EV market and substantially reduce the company's infamous waiting period for popular models.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 May 2023, 11:25 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Tesla's Giga Texas plant can roll out roughly 250,000 Model Y electric crossovers annually at the current production rate.
Tesla's Giga Texas plant can roll out roughly 250,000 Model Y electric crossovers annually at the current production rate.

Teslarati has reported that the automaker has reached the milestone, and to celebrate that, the company used a unique 5k logo that features Tesla longhorns and Tesla's T within. This special logo was reportedly used in the jubilee Model Y car to celebrate the achievement of a 5,000-unit weekly production rate. This comes as a confidence booster for the automaker since the Tesla Giga Texas plant will also produce the Tesla Cybertruck pickup in the future.

Also Read : US EV manufacturing now in top gear. Guess how many EVs made this year?

Interestingly, the Tesla Giga Texas factory is following in the footsteps of the Tesla Giga Berlin plant, which reached the production rate of 5,000 Model Y per week previously on March 25 this year. It is evident that the automaker is quickly increasing its production pace, as the auto company reported achieving a 3,000-unit production rate in the middle of December last year and then reaching 4,000 units in early April this year.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
₹70 Lakhs - 1 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Mercedes-benz Eqe (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mercedes-benz Eqe
₹70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mercedes-benz Eqb (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Eqb
₹74.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Lexus Ux 300e (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Lexus Ux 300e
₹75 - 85 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Bmw X5 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X5
₹75.5 - 90.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Tesla Model Y has been one of the main revenue churners for the auto company since its inception. Besides the Tesla Model 3, this electric crossover fetches the maximum number of sales for the auto company. The Model Y is produced at Giga Texas alongside the Giga Berlin and Giga Shanghai.

First Published Date: 11 May 2023, 11:25 AM IST
TAGS: Tesla Tesla Model Y electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
59% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 245 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
77% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 299 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
25% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 301 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
ELV Car Mount Adjustable Car Phone Holder Universal Long Arm, Windshield for Smartphones - Black
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city