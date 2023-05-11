US EV manufacturing now in top gear. Guess how many EVs made this year?

Demand for EVs in the US continues to grow and manufacturers are working hard to oblige
With EVs getting affordable with passing time, even the number of choices are on the rise
In the first quarter of 2023 alone, there were 219,000 battery-powered cars and trucks that were made, as per Bloomberg
Tesla leads the way with 150,000 units made in the first three months of 2023
But relatively new models are making an impact too. Ford F-150 Lightning is a sought-after product, for instance
Volkswagen ID.4 is also finding many takers
Mercedes EQE and EQS have fared quite well in the luxury space
Pace of manufacturing is expected to keep rising fast even if the demand rise is more gradual in comparison