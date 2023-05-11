US EV manufacturing now in top gear. Guess how many EVs made this year?

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published May 11, 2023

Demand for EVs in the US continues to grow and manufacturers are working hard to oblige

With EVs getting affordable with passing time, even the number of choices are on the rise

In the first quarter of 2023 alone, there were 219,000 battery-powered cars and trucks that were made, as per Bloomberg

Tesla leads the way with 150,000 units made in the first three months of 2023

But relatively new models are making an impact too. Ford F-150 Lightning is a sought-after product, for instance

Volkswagen ID.4 is also finding many takers

Mercedes EQE and EQS have fared quite well in the luxury space

Pace of manufacturing is expected to keep rising fast even if the demand rise is more gradual in comparison
