Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Tesla To Have Humanoid Robots For Internal Use Next Year, Elon Musk Says

Tesla to have humanoid robots for internal use next year, Elon Musk says

By: Reuters
Updated on: 22 Jul 2024, 17:17 PM
Follow us on:
Tesla put out the first generation of its Optimus robot, dubbed Bumblebee, in September 2022. This year, the company posted a video of a second genera
...
File photo of the Tesla logo. Image has been used for representational purpose. (REUTERS)

Tesla will have humanoid robots in "low production" for the company's internal use next year, CEO Elon Musk said on Monday, months after he announced a rollout by the end of 2024.

The automaker will have the robots "hopefully" in high production for other companies in 2026, Musk said in a post on social media platform X.

Musk had said in April that the Tesla robot, called Optimus, would be able to perform tasks in factory by the end of this year and could be ready for sale as soon as the end of 2025.

Also Read : Tesla's dominance wanes as EV market heats up. Here’s why

Humanoid robots have been in development for several years by Japan's Honda and Hyundai Motor's Boston Dynamics. Companies are betting on them to meet potential labor shortages and perform repetitive tasks that could be dangerous or tedious such as logistics, warehousing and manufacturing.

Musk has a history of failing to fulfill bold promises to Wall Street.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
BatteryCapacity Icon100 kWh Range Icon570 km
₹70 Lakhs - 1 Cr
Alert Me When Launched
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
BatteryCapacity Icon82kWh Range Icon 555 km
₹ 40 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
UPCOMING
Hyundai Kona Electric 2024
BatteryCapacity Icon64.8 kWh Range Icon418 Km
₹ 25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Hyundai Kona Electric
BatteryCapacity Icon39.2kWh Range Icon452
₹ 23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
MG 4 EV
BatteryCapacity Icon64kWh Range Icon350 km
₹ 30 - 32 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
UPCOMING
Tata Sierra EV
BatteryCapacity Icon69 kWh Range Icon420 Km
₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

In 2019, he told investors that Tesla would be operating a network of "robotaxi" autonomous cars by 2020.

Last week, he signalled that an unveil of the robotaxi would take more time, saying he requested "an important design change" to the front of the vehicle.

Also Read : Check out all the latest from the world of EVs

Tesla put out the first generation of its Optimus robot, dubbed Bumblebee, in September 2022. This year, the company posted a video of a second generation of the bipedal robot folding a T-shirt at the firm's facility.

Musk has in recent months pivoted to focus on artificial intelligence, autonomous driving software, robotaxis and the Optimus robot amid tapering demand for EVs, which make up more than 80% of Tesla's quarterly revenue.

Tesla is set to report its second-quarter results on Tuesday, with Wall Street expecting margins to hit a more than five-year low, but focus will also be on Musk's ambitious plans for robotaxis and AI products.

Tesla shares were up about 1% premarket on Monday.

First Published Date: 22 Jul 2024, 17:17 PM IST
TAGS: Tesla EV Electric car electric vehicle Elon Musk
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS