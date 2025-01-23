Porsche Taycan now electric, makes it to India. Here's all you need to know about it!

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jan 23, 2025

The all-electric Porsche Taycan has made its way into the Indian market at a starting price of 1.89 crore (ex-showroom)

Featuring a design similar to its ICE predecessor, the Taycan gets curvy edges and a sloping coupe roof

The Taycan is essentially a four-door sports coupe that offers a claimed maximum range of up to 652 km on a single charge

The charging port is placed on the front fender of the car and can be accessed by swiping on the black sensor placed on the lid

 Check product page

On the inside, the Taycan is loaded with tech. It gets three screens  with the option of a fourth passenger entertainment screen

The car, while being sporty is also practical providing up to 407 litres of boot space at the rear and 84 litres at the front

The alloy wheels get a sleek design and can be chosen to sport a 19-inch or a 20-inch size

Offered in two variants the Taycan 4S makes 510 bhp and the Turbo variant produces 697 bhp of maximum power

The rear bumper has been slightly reworked along with the LED tail lights
To read the complete launch story, visit
Click Here