Porsche Taycan now electric, makes it to India. Here's all you need to know about it!

The all-electric Porsche Taycan has made its way into the Indian market at a starting price of ₹1.89 crore (ex-showroom)
Featuring a design similar to its ICE predecessor, the Taycan gets curvy edges and a sloping coupe roof
The Taycan is essentially a four-door sports coupe that offers a claimed maximum range of up to 652 km on a single charge
The charging port is placed on the front fender of the car and can be accessed by swiping on the black sensor placed on the lid
On the inside, the Taycan is loaded with tech. It gets three screens with the option of a fourth passenger entertainment screen
The car, while being sporty is also practical providing up to 407 litres of boot space at the rear and 84 litres at the front
The alloy wheels get a sleek design and can be chosen to sport a 19-inch or a 20-inch size
Offered in two variants the Taycan 4S makes 510 bhp and the Turbo variant produces 697 bhp of maximum power
The rear bumper has been slightly reworked along with the LED tail lights