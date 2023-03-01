HT Auto
Tesla teases new EV sketch, likely to be its most affordable Model 2

Tesla has been working on a new electric vehicle platform that promises to make its electric cars more affordable and mass market than its existing lineup. Talks of Tesla building an EV that costs less than $25,000 has been doing rounds for the last few years ever since Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, made an announcement. More recently, Tesla has been circulating an sketch of a compact hatchback which is believed to be the most awaited entry-level model from the EV maker.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Mar 2023, 09:01 AM
Tesla has used the sketch of this electric car on a job posting in China. It has also appeared in a Tesla video recently, sparking speculation if this is the upcoming affordable electric hatchback Model 2.
Elon Musk is expected to unveil the new entry-level Model 2 electric car during the Investor Day event on March 1. Ahead of that, the sketch of the electric car has appeared on an advertisement shared by the carmaker, inviting workforce in China. Tesla had earlier said that the new entry-level electric car will be designed, developed, and produced in China for global markets. More recently, the EV maker shared a glimpse of the sketch in a video on Tesla's new engineering headquarter in California. The video also has glimpse of other sketches of upcoming models, possibly facelift versions of its existing line-up.

According to reports, the upcoming cheap electric car will be 15 per cent shorter, 30 per cent lighter compared to Model 3, Tesla's smallest offering till date. The upcoming EV is also likely to be equipped with a battery pack that is 25 per cent smaller. The reports claim the new EV will cost overall 37 per cent less with all the changes in design, architecture, and manufacturing of the electric model. Elon Musk had earlier said that the new platform is capable of producing electric cars at half the cost of the Model Y and Model 3.

If all of this ends up being true, it would mean a gross margin of over 20% on the Tesla Model 2. The smaller EV could help Tesla ramp up its sales in China as well as provide a way for Tesla to slowly ramp up interest in a similar model for the US market.

First Published Date: 01 Mar 2023, 09:01 AM IST
TAGS: Tesla Electric vehicle Electric car EV
