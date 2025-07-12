Copyright © HT Media Limited
Tesla releases first teaser ahead of India launch for the first time

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 12 Jul 2025, 08:57 am
  • Tesla has teased its entry into India with a simple logo and 'Coming Soon' caption. Its first dealership will open in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai, on July 15, alongside the launch of electric cars in the country. A second experience center is planned for New Delhi.

Tesla released the first teaser of their India entry on X.
Tesla has released its first teaser on its social media. The teaser is quite simple, you can see the Tesla's logo and ‘India’ text, and the caption says ‘Coming Soon’. The brand is already prepping to inaugurate its first dealership in India. It will be located in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai. The first experience centre will open on July 15.

The electric cars have already landed in India, and we expect they are already in the experience centre because they were recently spotted being offloaded right outside the building.

The second experience centre by Tesla will be opened in New Delhi. The brand already has an office in Bangalore, and Tesla is also looking for warehouses in Karnataka and Gurugram.

First Published Date: 12 Jul 2025, 08:57 am IST
