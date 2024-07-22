Tesla struggles in US, stutters in Europe

Tesla is facing one of its toughest challenges with sales in the US and Europe sliding by eight and 13 per cent, respectively
In Europe in particular, the likes of Tesla & Volkswagen have lost ground to BMW and Chinese brands
Tesla sales in Europe fell to 161,300 in first half 2024, compared to 185,200 in first half 2023
Tesla's market share in European BEV (battery electric vehicle) segment has fallen to 17.2 per cent from 19.8 per cent
In the US, Tesla's sales volume fell to 299,200 units from 324,900 units in the first half of 2023
Tesla's share dropped from 59.8 percent in 2023 to 51.2 percent in 2024