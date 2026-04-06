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Tesla opens in-mall EV charging station at Navi Mumbai, adds V4 Superchargers

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 06 Apr 2026, 17:42 pm
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  • Tesla has opened a new charging hub at Nexus Seawoods mall in Navi Mumbai, marking its first in-mall EV charging facility in India.

Tesla launches its first in-mall EV charging station in India at Nexus Seawoods, Navi Mumbai, with V4 Superchargers and destination chargers
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Tesla has inaugurated its first in-mall charging station in India, located at Nexus Seawoods mall in Navi Mumbai. Positioned within the mall’s B1 parking area, the new facility adds to the brand’s growing charging network on our shores.

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The site is equipped with a total of eight charging points, including four V4 Superchargers and four Destination Chargers. The Superchargers offer DC fast-charging with a peak output of up to 250 kW, while the AC Destination Chargers deliver up to 11 kW.

According to Tesla, the fast-charging setup can add up to 275 km of range in approximately 15 minutes for the Tesla Model Y, depending on driving and environmental conditions.

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Tesla claims that the fast-charging setup can add up to 275 km of range in 15 minutes for the Model Y, depending on conditions.

With this addition, Tesla now operates four charging locations across India, totalling 20 Superchargers and 14 Destination Chargers.

State

Location

Superchargers

Destination Chargers

GurugramDLF Horizon Center43
DelhiWorldmark 3, Aerocity43
MumbaiOne BKC44
GurugramTesla Center Gurugram4-
Navi MumbaiNexus Seawoods Mall44

The company is expanding its charging footprint across locations such as malls, highways, and public spaces, aiming to integrate charging into areas where customers typically spend time.

In addition to the charging facility, Tesla has also set up a temporary retail space within the mall’s atrium. This allows visitors to explore its vehicles with guided walkarounds and book test drives.

Tesla’s current India portfolio includes the Model Y, which is priced from 59.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 06 Apr 2026, 17:42 pm IST
TAGS: electric vehicles electric cars evs tesla ev charging
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