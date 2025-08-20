Tesla Model Y LWB revealed for China with six seats, 750 km of range

Tesla has officially taken the wraps off the new Model Y long wheelbase specifically for the Chinese market. The new Tesla Model Y L brings more room to the cabin with a new six-seater layout, while the electric SUV offers more range as well. The new Model Y L aims to help Tesla regain the lost sales momentum in China, as a more practical offering appealing to family buyers.

Tesla Model Y L: Longer Wheelbase

The new Tesla Model Y L measures 179 mm longer with a 150 mm increase in its wheelbase, which stretches to 3,040 mm. The overall length now stands at 4,976 mm, while the SUV is also taller at 1,668 mm. Visually, the Model Y L carried an extended roofline and bigger quarter glass, along with new 19-inch alloy wheels, blacked-out rear spoiler, and the new and quirky ‘Model YYY’ badge on the tailgate. The Model Y LWB also gets a new Starlight Gold paint scheme.

The Tesla Model Y L gets captain seats in the second row and two additional seats in the third row

Tesla Model Y L: 2+2+2 Seating Layout

Inside, the cabin layout remains largely the same, save for the new 2+2+2 seating configuration. The second row gets captain seats with heat and ventilation function, and electrically folding armrests. The last row seats are heated-only. Tesla has also upgraded the feature list, including a bigger 16-inch touchscreen infotainment system, while there are now 18 speakers, four more than the standard variant. The cabin now gets pillar-mounted air vents for the second and third rows, cupholders, and a black headliner.

The Tesla Model Y L gets a bigger 16-inch infotainment screen, 18 speakers, and pillar-mounted air vents for the second and third rows

Tesla Model Y L: Motor & Battery Specifications

The Tesla Model Y L arrives in only the Long Range option with dual motors and all-wheel drive. The front motor produces 190 bhp, while the rear motor churns out 265 bhp. The SUV can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 4.5 seconds with a top speed of 201 kmph. The Model Y L packs the same 82 kWh battery pack, promising a range of 751 km (CLTC) on a single charge, which is 1 km more than the standard wheelbase version. In terms of weight, the new Model Y L is 96 kg heavier at 2,088 kg.

Deliveries for the new Tesla Model Y L in China are set to commence later this year

Tesla Model Y L: Prices In China

The new Tesla Model Y L is priced at 339,000 Yuan (approx. ₹41.17 lakh) in China. It will be sold alongside the standard wheelbase variants, and should give the automaker a better fighting chance against Chinese rivals from BYD and NIO in the same segment. The long-wheelbase Model Y will remain specifically on sale in China for now.

