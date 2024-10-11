The new Bigster SUV is based on the Renault Duster but gets an extra two seats in this version
It is likely that the manufacturer will bring the Duster to Indian markets in 2025
The Dacia gets butch design, flat bonnet and pronounced wheel arches. The lights get Y-shaped accents inside as well
The seats are electronically adjustable, there is also a wireless charger and a panoramic sunroof offered in this car
The alloys on offer come with 17 or 18-inch alloys. The design is 5-spoked with a chrome and gloss black finish
The Dacia Bigster gets three powertrain options including petrol, hybrid and a diesel
The transmission on offer is a 6-speed manual transmission, directing power to the front wheels, an AWD option is also available
The SUV is 4.57 metres in length, 1.81 metres in width, 1.71 metres in height and has a 2.7 metres wheelbase
Features iniclude a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, dual-zone climate control, Arkamys sound system and a powered tailgate,