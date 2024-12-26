Here are the five best mileage cars under 7 lakh in India that you can buy today

When purchasing a four-wheeler in India, one of the most essential factors for Indian families is fuel efficiency. Whether you are a commuter who has to make their way through congested city streets or a traveler who likes making long-distance trips, a car that boasts excellent fuel economy can provide the best value for your money while reducing the number of fuel stops and the holes in your wallet. Here are five of India's best mileage cars under ₹7 lakh, which are well-known for their dependability and efficiency:

1 Maruti Suzuki Swift: The latest generation of the Maruti Suzuki Swift is priced from ₹6.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in five main variants. It offers an ARAI-claimed mileage of 24.8 kmpl for the manual gearbox variants and 25.75 kmpl for the automatic models. The CNG model gives 32.85 km/kg. It is powered by a 1.2-litre three-cylinder Z-series engine that makes 80.4 bhp at 5,700 rpm and 111.7 Nm of torque at 4,300 rpm. The CNG variants make 68.7 bhp at 5,700 rpm and 101.8 Nn of torque at 2,900 rpm.

2 Tata Tiago: The Tata Tiago is priced from ₹4.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in 27 total variants with six colour options. The regular petrol model brings an ARAI-claimed mileage of 20.09 kmpl for the manual variant and 19 kmpl for the automatic. The CNG model offers 28.06 km/kg with the automatic and 26.49 km/kg with the manual gearbox. The Tiago is powered by a 1.2-litre engine that makes 84.8 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of torque at 3,300 rpm. The CNG variants make 72.3 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 95 Nm of torque at 3,500 rpm.

3 Renault Kwid: The Renault Kwid is priced from ₹4.69 lakh (ex-showroom) and brings six colour options, each available as a dual-tone paint scheme depending on the variant chosen. It is powered by a 1.0-litre engine that makes 67 bhp at 5,500 rpm and 91 Nm of torque at 4,250 rpm. It offers an ARAI-claimed mileage of 22.3 kmpl for the automatic variants and 21.46 kmpl for the manual variants. Presently, this car does not bring any CNG variants.

4 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R: The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is available in four variants with nine colour options and is priced from ₹5.54 lakh (ex-showroom). It offers an ARAI-claimed mileage of 34.05 km/kg for the 1.0-litre CNG variants. The 1.0-litre single-cylinder engine makes 65.7 bhp at 5,500 rpm and 89.0 Nm of torque at 3,500 rpm. This unit gives an ARAI-claimed mileage of 24.35 kmpl and 25.19 kmpl for the automatic gearbox. The 1.2-litre engine makes 88.5 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of torque at 4,400 rpm and delivers a mileage of 23.56 kmpl with the manual and 24.43 kmpl with the automatic.

5 Hyundai Exter: The Hyundai Exter is available from ₹5.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and is offered with 12 colour options. It is powered by a 1.2-litre Kappa engine that makes 84.8 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 113.7 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. The CNG variants make 68.0 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 95.1 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. The Exter offers an ARAI-claimed mileage of 19.4 kmpl for the petrol variants with the manual and 19.2 kmpl for the automatic gearbox. The CNG variants offer 27.1 km/kg with the manual gearbox as the only option.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: