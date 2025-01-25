Skoda Kylaq, review in pics: Should you consider the latest sub-compact SUV?
- Skoda Kylaq enters a crowded space looking at making a unique mark for itself. What does it promise?
The Kylaq has Skoda all excited. There are expectations that sales in India will now triple for the company, that footfall at showrooms will increase manifold and that Kylaq itself will selll by the thousands. But why is this one model carrying so much weight, weight of expectations?
The Kylaq is a sub-four-meter SUV that is competing in a crowded space which has superstars like Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue and others. Competiton may be intense but the segment remains lucrative.
As such, the Kylaq comes in in four variants, seven colour options, one engine choice and two transmission setups. The design is influenced in parts by the Kushaq, the grille up front for example. But with a muscular front bumper, LED DRLs and these 17-inch alloys, the model is also looking at creating its very own identity.
Skoda Kylaq has one of the largest wheelbase for any car model in its segment and while the styling is still rather conventional, it is fairly easy on the eyes.
The small tail lights, large Skoda lettering and the same muscular bumper but now at the back complete the Kylaq's visual appeal. Should Skoda have also offered dualtone options?
Kylaq easily has the biggest cargo area among all vehicles it competes against. At 446 litres, it can gobble up a number of large bags for long journeys.
The cabin of the Kylaq is fairly spacious. The dashboard layout isn't extravagent which is likely to sit well with many potential buyers. A 10-inch infotainment screen is fairly large and easy to use even though it has a lot of glare. The feed from the rear cam is also sub-par. There is, however, an all-digital driver display and the feature list includes wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, auto climate control, ventilation on the front seats that can also be electronically adjusted, sunroof and more.
The generous wheelbase on the outside means a roomy cabin at the back. While two adults can enjoy long journeys with ease, three adults are likely to be just about fine on shorter trips.
Powering Kylaq is a 1.0-litre turbo three-cylinder petrol motor that puts out 114 bhp and 175 Nm of torque. The best highlight of the Kylaq is its eager drive trait.
While the manual gearbox is slick enough around the numbers, the AT is no lagger when it comes to hitting the right numbers either. The response to throttle inputs is well managed, making this SUV nimble enough within city limits and beyond.
Priced between ₹7.90 lakh and ₹14.40 lakh (ex-showroom), the Kylaq makes sense in its lower and mid variants owing to its driving character. The top-end variant, however, may not justify the asking price as there is no real flashy wow factor when compared to what the rivals have on offer.
First Published Date: 25 Jan 2025, 10:57 AM IST
