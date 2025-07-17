⁠Tesla Model Y long wheelbase announced for China with three rows

Just days after making its India debut, Tesla has announced plans to launch the Model Y L, the long-wheelbase variant of the Model Y, in China. The new automaker dropped the teasers for the new Tesla Model Y L on Weibo, one of the most popular social media platforms in China, while details of the upcoming offering were leaked online as the automaker applied for a new sales license with China’s Ministry of Information Technology.

Tesla has dropped the teaser for the new Tesla Model Y L on Weibo, one of the most popular social media platforms in China, announcing the new version's arrival later this year.

Tesla Model Y Long-Wheelbase: Longer & Taller With 3 Rows

The new Tesla Model Y long-wheelbase will be a six-seater version with three rows. Leaked details reveal the Model Y L will be 4.98 metres long, 1.92 metres wide, and 1.67 metres tall. Compared to the standard version, the long-wheelbase model will measure 179 mm longer and 44 mm taller, with no change in the width of the vehicle. Notably, Tesla retails the three-row version of the Model Y in China, albeit as an option with limited legroom. Apart from the longer wheelbase and new seating configuration, the Tesla Model Y L will get a modified rear and a new spoiler.

The Tesla Model Y long-wheelbase will get modified rear profile and a new spoiler to differentiate it from the standard model

The Tesla Model Y L is expected to arrive with the dual-motor setup with all-wheel drive. The motor on the front axle produces 190 bhp while the rear-axle motor develops 265 bhp, making for a combined output of 456 bhp. The top speed is restricted at 201 kmph. The full details, including the battery and range, haven't been revealed.

The Tesla Model Y L will arrive later this year in China. This will be the second major update for the Model Y lineup since the heavily updated Model Y Juniper went on sale earlier this year in the market, but failed to liven up the automaker’s flagging sales. Globally, the Model Y is Tesla’s bestselling offering with over 1.1 million units sold since 2019. In China, Tesla has sold over 171,000 units of the Model Y since the start of this year, while the brand’s total sales stood at 263,400 units, ending June 30, witnessing a 5.4 per cent drop year-on-year.

Images of the upcoming Tesla Model Y L were leaked online in China

The new long-wheelbase Tesla Model Y is also being seen as the carmaker’s response to newer three-row EVs in China. The Model Y L will be produced at Tesla's Gigafactory in Shanghai with LG Energy Solution supplying the batteries. It will be positioned between the Model Y and Model X in the brand’s lineup.

Tesla Model Y India Launch

Tesla announced its India entry with the launch of the Model Y. The automaker also opened its first experience centre in Mumbai. The Tesla Model Y is priced from ₹59.89 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards and arrives in the rear-wheel drive guise. The Full Self-Drive (FSD) option is available at a premium of ₹6 lakh but will be rolled out later. The Model Y comes to India as a full import from China.

