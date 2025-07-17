Tesla Model Y long wheelbase announced for China with three rows
Tesla has dropped the teaser for the new Tesla Model Y L on Weibo, one of the most popular social media platforms in China, announcing the new version's arrival later this year.
Just days after making its India debut, Tesla has announced plans to launch the Model Y L, the long-wheelbase variant of the Model Y, in China. The new automaker dropped the teasers for the new Tesla Model Y L on Weibo, one of the most popular social media platforms in China, while details of the upcoming offering were leaked online as the automaker applied for a new sales license with China’s Ministry of Information Technology.
Tesla Model Y Long-Wheelbase: Longer & Taller With 3 Rows
The new Tesla Model Y long-wheelbase will be a six-seater version with three rows. Leaked details reveal the Model Y L will be 4.98 metres long, 1.92 metres wide, and 1.67 metres tall. Compared to the standard version, the long-wheelbase model will measure 179 mm longer and 44 mm taller, with no change in the width of the vehicle. Notably, Tesla retails the three-row version of the Model Y in China, albeit as an option with limited legroom. Apart from the longer wheelbase and new seating configuration, the Tesla Model Y L will get a modified rear and a new spoiler.
Also Read : Tesla Model Y launched in India at ₹59.89 lakh. But will it drive itself? Find out…
The Tesla Model Y L is expected to arrive with the dual-motor setup with all-wheel drive. The motor on the front axle produces 190 bhp while the rear-axle motor develops 265 bhp, making for a combined output of 456 bhp. The top speed is restricted at 201 kmph. The full details, including the battery and range, haven't been revealed.
The Tesla Model Y L will arrive later this year in China. This will be the second major update for the Model Y lineup since the heavily updated Model Y Juniper went on sale earlier this year in the market, but failed to liven up the automaker’s flagging sales. Globally, the Model Y is Tesla’s bestselling offering with over 1.1 million units sold since 2019. In China, Tesla has sold over 171,000 units of the Model Y since the start of this year, while the brand’s total sales stood at 263,400 units, ending June 30, witnessing a 5.4 per cent drop year-on-year.
The new long-wheelbase Tesla Model Y is also being seen as the carmaker’s response to newer three-row EVs in China. The Model Y L will be produced at Tesla's Gigafactory in Shanghai with LG Energy Solution supplying the batteries. It will be positioned between the Model Y and Model X in the brand’s lineup.
Tesla Model Y India Launch
Tesla announced its India entry with the launch of the Model Y. The automaker also opened its first experience centre in Mumbai. The Tesla Model Y is priced from ₹59.89 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards and arrives in the rear-wheel drive guise. The Full Self-Drive (FSD) option is available at a premium of ₹6 lakh but will be rolled out later. The Model Y comes to India as a full import from China.
