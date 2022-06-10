HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Tesla Model Y Flies Through The Forest, Driver Escapes With Minor Injuries

Tesla Model Y flies through the forest, driver escapes with minor injuries

The Tesla Model Y reportedly travelled around 85 feet through the air before landing on swampy muddy land.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Jun 2022, 12:35 PM
The Tesla Model Y is a brand new one and not a single panel of it left unscathed. (Image: Facebook/Black Lake Towing)
The Tesla Model Y is a brand new one and not a single panel of it left unscathed. (Image: Facebook/Black Lake Towing)
The Tesla Model Y is a brand new one and not a single panel of it left unscathed. (Image: Facebook/Black Lake Towing)
The Tesla Model Y is a brand new one and not a single panel of it left unscathed. (Image: Facebook/Black Lake Towing)

A new Tesla Model Y has become the latest addition to the list of Tesla electric cars involved in mishaps. The Tesla Model Y EV reportedly crashed into a forest and as the images suggest, it looks like a serious crash. However, the driver reportedly escaped with a minor injury.

(Also read: BYD preparing to supply batteries for Tesla electric vehicles)

According to Black Lake Towing, a company that assisted in the recovery of the Tesla EV, the car was in a parking lot that was not surrounded by railings and its driver unwillingly pressed the accelerator pedal. This resulted in the Tesla Model Y speeding across the parking lot into the air as thee was a steep sloping outside the boundaries of the parking lot.

The images that emerged online show the car lying on its side among some trees. Also, it is partially submerged in muddy water, as the images reveal. It has been damaged severely with not a single panel left intact. The wrecked Tesla Model Y was reportedly carrying a new refrigerator in its back, which too was damaged completely.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
 
₹12 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Max (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev Max
Electric | Automatic
₹17.74 - 19.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹21 - 24.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev 2022
Electric | Automatic
₹21.99 - 25.88 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

The social media post by the towing company says the Tesla Model Y ended up leaving the road and colliding with a tree after jumping around 20 feet in the air. It also reportedly travelled at least 85 feet through the air before landing on the swampy muddy area 150 feet down the parking lot.

Despite such a severe crash, the minor injury to the driver points out the robust safety of the electric car. Tesla cars have been one of the key features the automaker always points out. This incident testifies that.

Tesla Model Y comes as the second bestselling model after the Model 3 compact sedan from the US-based electric car major. The Tesla Model Y is manufactured in China, Germany and in the US.

First Published Date: 10 Jun 2022, 12:35 PM IST
TAGS: Tesla Tesla Model Y Model Y electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Vehicle scrappage policy has the potential of putting old polluting vehicles off roads but should the age of a car alone decide its fate?
India’s plan to recycle old cars failing to woo vehicle owners
Screengrab from video posted on Twitter by @jpetramala
Watch: Cars swim through sewage water as heavy showers lash Florida
The latest teaser image shows the illuminated Renault logo at the window.
BlackBerry to develop intelligent cockpit for upcoming Renault EV
GoMechanic has undertaken an orientation and sensitisation process at its over 1,000 workshops to raise customer awareness about its Extended Warranty Packages.
Car maintenance at 200 a month? GoMechanic launches extended warranty deals
Apple CarPlay is fast looking at replacing all traditional forms of displaying in-car stats.
Have an iPhone? Here's how Apple CarPlay plans to dominate vehicle screens

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

This Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 influenced Puma sneaker can be yours at $127
This Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 influenced Puma sneaker can be yours at $127
Tesla Model Y flies through the forest, driver escapes with minor injuries
Tesla Model Y flies through the forest, driver escapes with minor injuries
Scooby-Doo fan? You can now stay overnight in its Mystery Machine camper van
Scooby-Doo fan? You can now stay overnight in its Mystery Machine camper van
BMW Motorrad India confirms ‘G 310 RR’ name for the upcoming bike
BMW Motorrad India confirms ‘G 310 RR’ name for the upcoming bike
How regenerative braking work in electric vehicles: Explained
How regenerative braking work in electric vehicles: Explained

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city