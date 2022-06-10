Tesla Model Y flies through the forest, driver escapes with minor injuries

A new Tesla Model Y has become the latest addition to the list of Tesla electric cars involved in mishaps. The Tesla Model Y EV reportedly crashed into a forest and as the images suggest, it looks like a serious crash. However, the driver reportedly escaped with a minor injury.

According to Black Lake Towing, a company that assisted in the recovery of the Tesla EV, the car was in a parking lot that was not surrounded by railings and its driver unwillingly pressed the accelerator pedal. This resulted in the Tesla Model Y speeding across the parking lot into the air as thee was a steep sloping outside the boundaries of the parking lot.

The images that emerged online show the car lying on its side among some trees. Also, it is partially submerged in muddy water, as the images reveal. It has been damaged severely with not a single panel left intact. The wrecked Tesla Model Y was reportedly carrying a new refrigerator in its back, which too was damaged completely.

The social media post by the towing company says the Tesla Model Y ended up leaving the road and colliding with a tree after jumping around 20 feet in the air. It also reportedly travelled at least 85 feet through the air before landing on the swampy muddy area 150 feet down the parking lot.

Despite such a severe crash, the minor injury to the driver points out the robust safety of the electric car. Tesla cars have been one of the key features the automaker always points out. This incident testifies that.

Tesla Model Y comes as the second bestselling model after the Model 3 compact sedan from the US-based electric car major. The Tesla Model Y is manufactured in China, Germany and in the US.

